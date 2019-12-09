Giving Tuesday Event Honors Bishop David O’Connell in Support of Wells of Life Working to End Poverty in Uganda

Nick Jordan, Bishop David O'Connell and Dennis Alfieri Rosemary and Rand Sperry Dennis Alfieri with Pope Francis

San Gabriel Bishop David O’Connell was the honored guest as a Wells of Life water well was presented in his name

Nothing brings me more joy than bringing the gift of life to another human being with clean water, including my friends makes this even more worthwhile.” — Dennis Alfieri

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pasadena resident and Wells of Life Ambassador Dennis Alfieri hosted a Giving Tuesday event on December 3 which honored San Gabriel Bishop David O’Connell. Held at Celestino Ristorante in Pasadena, Alfieri and co-host Rand Sperry, presented a well in the Bishop’s name on behalf of Southern Calif.-based Wells of Life which provides easy access to clean water and hygiene measures to remote villages in Uganda, East Africa.The Most Reverend David G. O’Connell is the Episcopal Vicar of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region and is well known for his tireless work on behalf of the poor. Alfieri dedicated water well number 496 to the Bishop which will provide clean water to approximately 1000 poor villagers for up to 25 years.Initially inspired by a personal encounter with His Holiness, Pope Francis at the Vatican on November 7, 2018, Alfieri became a legacy donor and accepted the position of Wells of Life ambassador.Alfieri said, “Nothing brings me more joy than bringing the gift of life to another human being with clean water, including my friends makes this even more worthwhile.”In addition to his support of Wells of Life, Alfieri is active with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, The Children’s Burn Foundation, The Sheriff’s Youth Foundation of Los Angeles County and the Pasadena Optimist Club. He was appointed to the California Horse Racing Board in 2018 by then-Governor Jerry Brown.The evening commenced with renowned uilleann pipe musician Eric Rigler. During the hosted dinner, Wells of Life Founder and CEO Nick Jordan presented the work of Wells of Life to 45 guests including Wells of Life President Pete Callahan, board members Charlie Hedges, Rand Sperry, Michelle Jordan along with ambassadors’ sister Joan Hogan, Dr. David Goldsmith and local philanthropists.Giving Tuesday is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the holiday season.Jordan said, “I’m thankful for Dennis’ support and Giving Tuesday was an ideal day to celebrate the season by bringing people together for the common cause of making water a basic human right to all people on earth.”About Wells of LifeWells of Life is based on the belief water is a basic human right and should be available to all people. Founded in 2008, the Christian nonprofit organization based in Irvine, views access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) as the catalyst that drives change and transforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people. For more information, visit www.wellsoflife.org

Wells of Life in Action



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.