Surgical Group of North Texas and FortisBMI Announce New Alliance Office Location

Additional office will help meet the needs of patients in the Alliance-Fort Worth area

FORT WORTH, TEXAS , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical Group of North Texas and FortisBMI announce the opening of their new office location in the Alliance area of Fort Worth at 12461 Timberland Boulevard, Suite 301, Fort Worth, Texas. This new location offers both general surgery and weight loss, led by an accomplished team of practitioners.

Julio Rivera, MD, FACS has extensive training and experience in minimally invasive bariatric surgery, advanced laparoscopic abdominal procedures such as robotic bariatric surgery, and an unsurpassed commitment to patient care.

Nathan Emerson, MD, FACS has vast experience in evidence-based comprehensive hernia repair, including laparoscopic and robotically assisted techniques. He has a special interest in endoscopic reflux surgery and is experienced in transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF).

Susan Bowlin, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, ACNP-BC, CBN is a nurse practitioner, dual board-certified family practice and acute care. She has spent thirty years in healthcare, including weight loss medicine and family practice.

Crystal Furton, MSN, BSN, ADN, FNP-C, is a nurse practitioner who specializes in medical weight loss and general surgery, with over ten years of patient care experience.

In addition to this talented team of providers, their new office also includes highly capable registered dietitians and medical assistants to meet the needs of their patients.

Surgical Group of North Texas and FortisBMI will host an Open House on January 23, 2020 from 4PM – 6PM in their new Alliance location. The public is invited to tour their new office and meet their friendly surgeons and practitioners.

Following the Open House, they will host a Weight Loss 101 seminar from 6:30PM – 8:30PM for anyone interested in learning about practical tools for weight loss.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit their website at surgicalgroupnt.com or fortisbmi.com.

About Surgical Group of North Texas and FortisBMI

The Surgical Group of North Texas offers weight loss procedures, advanced hernia repair, breast cancer care, incisionless reflux surgery, oncologic surgery, and minimally invasive advanced laparoscopic, and robotic surgery. FortisBMI adds non-surgical weight loss treatment, including FDA-approved anti-obesity medications, customized meal plans, meal replacements, nutrition supplements, and an exercise program, all supervised by a physician.



