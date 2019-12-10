DealerBuilt Appoints Successful Finance Professional Brian Marshall as Chief Financial Officer

DealerBuilt constantly invests in its product, R&D, and support. We are building something to last, not just get by. I am excited to be a part of that.” — Brian Marshall, DealerBuilt Chief Financial Officer

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerBuilt , an enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) for automobile dealers nationwide, today announced the appointment of Brian Marshall as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Marshall brings over a decade of experience as a strategic finance leader with a proven track record of successfully leading corporate strategy and development for high-growth companies.Commenting on why he joined the DealerBuilt team, Marshall stated, “I saw the response from current DealerBuilt customers and how they view DealerBuilt as part of their family, fully integrated into their dealership. From my market research, I also saw a growing need and thirst from dealers for something new, better, and more innovative. In this advanced digital age, DMS technology for auto dealers should mirror the advancement of technology that is happening in all other aspects of their lives. DealerBuilt constantly invests in its product, R&D, and support. We are building something to last, not just get by. I am excited to be a part of that.”Over the past decade, Marshall has excelled at helping companies grow by focusing on accounting and finance, corporate development, and financial planning and analysis. Before joining DealerBuilt, he worked as Vice President of Finance at NewQuest Crosswell, a commercial real estate investment company, where he led debt and equity raises for multiple financings. Before that, he founded Rising Covey Ventures, where he led the financial strategy and M&A activity for numerous organizations.“Brian is an excellent addition to our DealerBuilt team as he has a strong track record of financial and strategic leadership with private equity-backed businesses. His background in bridging the gap between finance and operations to encourage efficient growth will be instrumental in helping DealerBuilt continue to drive sustainable long-term growth,” said Mike Trasatti, CEO, DealerBuilt/LightYear Dealer Technologies LLC.DealerBuilt was formed in 2008 to bring to market an enterprise DMS providing automobile dealer and dealer groups a viable alternative to the traditional market offerings. Over the years, it has seen increased demand for its more modern, scalable platform with an emphasis on being customer-centric and a dealer advocate for new and innovative services in the DMS space. DealerBuilt now provides hundreds of dealers with a consumer experience DMS (known as ceDMS) that empowers their staff to build processes best for them, encompassing a system centered around their customers.DealerBuilt is a premier provider of Dealer Management Systems for retail automobile dealerships. DealerBuilt's integrated LightYear DMS has proven to be an effective solution for the operation of successful Dealers and Dealership groups of all sizes nationwide. DealerBuilt, located in Mason City, IA, and Grapevine, TX, has enjoyed steady growth as automobile Dealers seek additional choices to manage their dealer operations. For more information about DealerBuilt, call or visit (888) 808-0733 / https://dealerbuilt.com/



