R4G Launches Service to Offset the Cost of Living for Working Families in LA

A Personal & Purposeful Service for Awesome Working Families Who Love to Live in LA Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generating Proceeds to Do Good and Love Life www.RecruitingforGood.com www.OurMomsWork.org

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency rewarding search referrals with 50% of commissions earned; to help families offset the cost of housing and food in LA.

Love to Live in LA Start Today” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff; and rewarding referrals to help make a difference in families' lives.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Do you love to live in LA ...and have fun...we help working parents who make a difference do just that. Our purposeful referral service is confidential and personal."How to Participate in Love to Live in LA1. Either mom, dad, or both parents are working professionals; who make a difference (by volunteering in the community, serve on PTA, or have a profession that makes a difference).2. Live on the Westside, Valley, or Southbay; and meet Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman in person.3. Either parent introduces a company hiring professional staff; and Recruiting for Good helps the company find an employee to earn a finder's fee that is shared 50/50 to offset the cost of housing and/or food.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Now families can use their social network to improve the quality of life of their kids simply participate in Recruiting for Good...Love to Live in LA Start Today."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service for women who love to find joy at work, strategize on getting a promotion/raise, or find a job to love (or start a business that makes a difference). To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.