HouseMaster Home Inspections Expands to Murietta, California

MURIETTA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, announces the opening of a new location in the Temecula Valley owned by David Fried.Fried says that his years of experience as a managing partner and de facto construction manager for a number of Boston Market restaurants in California prepared him well for his current venture with HouseMaster:“Every question about how the building was supposed to be, and what needed to be in there, was directed to me,” Fried said. “I was the one who was scheduling inspectors to come. That is exactly what I am doing now. I am looking at everything that makes up a home and it’s a very rewarding new venture for me.”Fried’s Murietta office primarily services the Temecula Valley. HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 315 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.“We’re thrilled that David joined our franchise family and are excited for what’s in store as he builds his business,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. “He is a prime example of what we look for in franchise owners: He is dedicated to quality, he is knowledgeable, and someone who excels at building relationships with people.”For more information, contact David Fried at david.fried@housemaster.comAbout HouseMasterHeadquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For almost 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



