Avianca Airlines partners with FirstHive to better understand its customer behavior

FirstHive will work with Avianca to improve customer understanding by enabling the delivery of hyper-personalized customer buying and flying experiences.

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FirstHive today announced that it will begin deployment of its Intelligent Customer Data Platform as part of a pilot program aimed to help Avianca Airlines improve customer behavior understanding.

Under this initiative, Avianca Airlines bets on strengthening its competitive edge by enhancing their customer’s experience throughout every stage of their journey. During the first phase of the project, FirstHive will showcase its customer identity creation using a range of Avianca’s online and offline Customer Data Streams to create Unified Customer Personas. FirstHive’s proprietary AI/ML-powered prediction and recommendation engine will also help Avianca surprise and delight its customers by providing hyper-personalized user experiences.

“We are excited to partner with FirstHive in this project”, said Andres Waldraff, Avianca’s Director of Analytics. “FirstHive will help us map customer behavior and correlate it to their circumstance, to deliver enhanced and personalized travel experiences throughout our journey", he added.

Aditya Bhamidipaty, FirstHive’s CEO added “Enhancing customer delight has been the cornerstone of FirstHive. We are honored to partner with Avianca Airlines and showcase our award-winning AI/ML technology combined with our expert customer success team to help Avianca achieve its high levels of customer experience objectives.“

Banking on First Hive’s ‘identity engineering approach’, the disruptive organisation is eyeing a 30-fold growth in the next 30 months. Optimizing the personalized journey of millions of consumers simultaneously at the same time to magnificently amplify ROI is what FirstHive delivers.

For further inquiries, reach out to us at marketing@firsthive.com. All trademarks and brand names mentioned are the property of the respective owners.



About FirstHive -

FirstHive is an Intelligent Customer Data Platform that builds Unique Customer Identities by extracting data from various sources of customer interactions & transactions such as ERP, CRM, Website, Social, PoS, mobile app, customer care, etc. FirstHive is world’s first CDP to use Machine Learning for building unified customer identities and layer it with actionable campaign targeting recommendations to deliver a disproportionate jump in Marketing ROI. FirstHive is privacy by design, GDPR compliant product & also delivers a cross channel campaign orchestration capability on the unified customer data set.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.