World Peace Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers Wins Nelson Mandela international Peace Award

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Council of the Justices of the Peace of Sri Lanka have chosen Dr. Clyde Rivers as one of the recipients of the Nelson Mandela International Peace Award presented December 7th 2019 in Colombo Sri Lanka, during the International Peace Summit for his service to humanity for over a decade of bringing recognition to World leaders , national leaders and community workers for making the world a better place. These leaders are living the Golden Rule in their everyday lives. Treating others the way they would like to be treated. These action of positive people treatment, have allowed people to bring their positive contribution to this world and that makes the world a better place. This is the culture of honor Dr. Clyde Rivers has created with his organization called I Change Nations the world largest culture of honor network in the world. We honor people for protecting humanity and making life better for everyone.The International University of Diplomacy and Peace in conjunction with the 20th anniversary Nelson Mandela foundation and the international commission in collaboration with the Councils of the Justices of the Peace for Sri Lanka picked the three winners after their Global vetting process. Dr. Alwin Roland Timothy, a world leader from India and Dr.Fahath Majeed National Director and Founder, Council for Justice of Peace of Sri Lanka previous award winners nominated Dr.Clyde Rivers and Dr. Jason Renville and Raymond Harlall. The awards where presented by South African, High Commissioner for Sri Lanka and Maldives Island H.E. RP Marks. Also participating in the event where special guest Prof. Krishna Deharagoda and Dr. MaheshwaranAccording to Dr. Roland, ” these men are truly leading the world in Civility and Peace”. Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Global Spokesman for World Civility Day , Community Civility Counts Initiative. Dr. Clyde Rivers has just accepted the Global Board Chairman Position with OPAD, the Organization for Poverty Alleviation and Development based out of Stockholm, Sweden.Dr. Rivers States “ it so humbling to even be mentioned in the same breath as Nelson Mandela a true hero that fought to make the entire world a better place”. Council of the Justices of the Peace an Iconic organization in Sri Lanka a true leader in honoring the Good in the world. I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.I Change Nations was founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule International Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others that have received awards from I Change Nations include such leaders but not limited to President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country. First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.



