Bakell.com Launches New Edible Glitter Wholesale Program for Retailers
Bakell® is the largest edible glitter producer in the US. The Bakell® brand is excited to offer their turn-key edible glitter wholesale programs for retailers!
Our incredibly popular edible glitter, Tinker Dust®, is a beautiful edible glitter that is shinier, more glittery and far more pearlescent than anything else on the market... and it's edible and FDA compliant! Our Tinker Dust® eidble glitters come in a large variety of colors with a lustrous, sparkle and shine. More similar to Disco Dusts or Dazzler Dusts, but with a slightly silkier texture and is 100% FDA compliant & food grade! They are lovely sprinkled on frosting, food, fondant, desserts, cakes, whip cream or can be brushed on chocolate covered strawberries & other desserts!
Bakell® has four amazing wholesale programs to choose from, and whether you are big or small, we have a wholesale program built for you! If you are interested in learning more about our Tinker Dust® edible glitters, feel free to visit our website or call us. The turn-key Tinker Dust® retail POS counter-top display is now available for sale for retailers. For retailers, we have created an amazing turn-key solution complete with a branded POS counter-top display.
Here are a few quick benefits retailers will have selling Tinker Dust® in their stores:
* Tinker Dust® Branded POS Counter Top Retail Display
* Turn key, branded and ready to display & sell in your store(s)
* Choose from three different POS display configurations: 48, 96, 144
* Recommended MSRP of $12.50
* Up to 60+ pts of margin for retailer
* Choose any combination of colors you want
* Dimensions: 12w x 11d x 16h (see picture) - perfect size to set next to the register
* No lead time, in stock now
