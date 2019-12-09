Bakell.com Launches New Edible Glitter Wholesale Program for Retailers

Tinker Dust® Edible Glitter Retail POS Counter-top Display Wholesale Program Tinker Dust® Edible Glitter Retail POS Counter-top Display Wholesale Program Tinker Dust® Hyper Pearlescent Edible Glitter for Food & Desserts

Bakell® is the largest edible glitter producer in the US. The Bakell® brand is excited to offer their turn-key edible glitter wholesale programs for retailers!

We are excited to announce the launch of our wholesale retail program for our Tinker Dust® edible glitter! If you own a gift store, party store, bakery, grocery store, cake store, etc., than call us!” — Justin Jordan, Co founder

REDLANDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bakellhas quickly grown to become the largest supplier and seller of edible glitters and other cake decorating supplies in the USA. As such, Bakellis looking for new retail & distribution partners in both the USA & Internationally. When you become a Bakellretail re-seller or distributor, you will create an instant new profit center. With Bakelledible glitter products you will build a profitable business without expensive overhead, inventory or special equipment. We make the product, we own the product, and there is nothing like it in the market.Our incredibly popular edible glitter, Tinker Dust, is a beautiful edible glitter that is shinier, more glittery and far more pearlescent than anything else on the market... and it's edible and FDA compliant! Our Tinker Dusteidble glitters come in a large variety of colors with a lustrous, sparkle and shine. More similar to Disco Dusts or Dazzler Dusts, but with a slightly silkier texture and is 100% FDA compliant & food grade! They are lovely sprinkled on frosting, food, fondant, desserts, cakes, whip cream or can be brushed on chocolate covered strawberries & other desserts!Bakellhas four amazing wholesale programs to choose from, and whether you are big or small, we have a wholesale program built for you! If you are interested in learning more about our Tinker Dustedible glitters, feel free to visit our website or call us. The turn-key Tinker Dustretail POS counter-top display is now available for sale for retailers. For retailers, we have created an amazing turn-key solution complete with a branded POS counter-top display.Here are a few quick benefits retailers will have selling Tinker Dustin their stores:* Tinker DustBranded POS Counter Top Retail Display* Turn key, branded and ready to display & sell in your store(s)* Choose from three different POS display configurations: 48, 96, 144* Recommended MSRP of $12.50* Up to 60+ pts of margin for retailer* Choose any combination of colors you want* Dimensions: 12w x 11d x 16h (see picture) - perfect size to set next to the register* No lead time, in stock now

Bakell® is the #1 brand for edible glitter, dust and cake decorating supplies | www.bakell.com



