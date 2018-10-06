Bakell.com announces release of their new mobile app on the app store
Bakell, the #1 leader of edible glitter, cake decorating tools, kitchen utensils & baking supplies, has gone mobile! The new Bakell mobile app is now available!
"Bakell is an online decorating & baking supplies company that specializes in creating and selling fun, decorative tools & products, from silicone molds to custom decorative stencils. But we knew we needed to make online shopping for our customers even easier! We needed a mobile app. We wanted build an app that was secure, fast & easy so our customers could shop on the go," said Justin Jordan, CEO & co-founder of Bakell. Research has shown that the enterprise mobile app market is expected to grow to $63 billion by 2020. In 2016, the average number of apps created by businesses was 11, a 126 percent increase on the number created.
Justin Jordan went on to say "The case for creating mobile apps for business is strong, but like anything, there are good and bad ways to go about it. We know now that 23 percent of all apps are used only once but also that 39 percent of apps are used 11 times or more. So we felt the timing was right to launch!"
About Bakell LLC:
Located in Redlands, CA, Bakell.com. is a privately-owned and operated business with a national presence; its products are sold online across America and in Canada. Bakell.com is the #1 online destination for edible dusts & edible glitters, boutique cake decorating supplies and custom baking tools. From cake decorating tools, lusters dusts & cupcake wrappers to silicone molds, custom food grade stencils & cookie cutters, Bakell is the leading choice for professional cake artists & DIY crafters. For more information please visit https://www.bakell.com
