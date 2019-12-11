Indy's Unbeaten Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson Battles Puerto Rican Jesus Soler for NABF Jr. Flyweight Title on Dec. 14

Chin Chek Promotions brings championship boxing to Indianapolis on Dec.14 at the Tyndall Armory. Doors open at 6 p.m. The title fight between Henderson and Soler will be the first time that a fight of this magnitude will be brought to the city of Indianapolis

Chin Chek Promotions' Championship Boxing Features Co-Main Event Indy's Keon Johnson v. Australia's Les Sherrington for GBC Super Middleweight World Title

Saleto Henderson has trained hard to win the championship belt for his hometown of Indianapolis. His next step is to fight for the vacant WBC title in 2020.” — Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chin Chek Promotions brings "Season's Beatings" championship boxing on Pay-Per-View on FITE.TV on Saturday, December 14 live from the Tyndall Armory in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. The event features two championship fights and one fight for the history book. The show is headlined by Indy's Unbeaten Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson battling Puerto Rico's Jesus Soler for the NABF Jr. Flyweight Title. Twenty-year-old Henderson (6-0), ranked No. 14 in the USA, and 30-year-old Soler (11-1-1), currently ranked No. 11, are vying for the vacant NABF Jr. Flyweight Title.

"Saleto is in great condition and has trained hard to win the championship belt for his hometown of Indianapolis," said Dominic Brogan of Chin Chek Promotions. "His next step is to fight for the vacant WBC title in 2020."

The title fight between Henderson and Soler will be the first time that a fight of this magnitude will be brought to the city of Indianapolis. “I had to endure a lot of death and boxing calmed me down and gave me the discipline I needed. I used to fight in school and now I am fighting for a cause and my dream,” said Henderson.

The co-main event for the GBC Super Middleweight World Title features Indy's Keon "Neon" Johnson (27-10-1) v. Australia's Les "Lock N Load" Sherrington.

"Adding to the excitement of two championship fights is another Indy fighter Al Hughes who is fighting with a purpose and as a tribute to his late son," said Brogan. "The undercard fights are sure to be explosive."

Muncie, Indiana's Al Hughes v. Indy's Tramane Towns for a 4-round bout. Hughes intends to make history, at 70 years old, as the oldest active fighter in the world to be documented in the Guinness Book of Records. “It kind of started out as a lark, but after my son died I promised him I would do this for him,” Hughes said. “It’s not about me or any fame or fortune or glory or any pat on the back. I’m doing this to honor my son.”

Al Hughes, Jr., battled drug addiction and died of apparent suicide in April 2019. A portion of the proceeds from Hughes fight will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Don't miss the main and co-main championship boxing and several Chin Chek jaw dropping fights, from start to finish there will be plenty of boxing action to experience. General AdmIssion Tickets start at just $30.



MAIN EVENT

FLYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Indy's Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson (6-0) v. Jesus "Chiquito" Soler (11-1-1)

CO-MAIN EVENT

GBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD TITLE

Les "Lock N Load" Sherrington v. Keon "Neon" Johnson (27-10-1)

UNDERCARD

Muncie, Indiana's Al Hughes v. Tramane Towns

More fights TBA



FIGHT WEEK SCHEDULE

Friday, December 13

4:00 p.m. OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Free)!

Location: Tyndall Armory

4 p.m. – Media arrival & doors open to the public

5 p.m. – Weigh-in begins

5:30 p.m. - Press Conference

Saturday, December 14

6:00 p.m. DOORS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Tickets can be purchased online or at the door)

7:30 p.m. FIRST FIGHT

Location: Tyndall Armory

CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION

Fight credentials can be picked up on Friday, December 13 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, December 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the venue entrance of Tyndall Armory. Proper personal photo ID (Driver's license or passport) is required for credential pick-up. Register for press credentials at info@platinumstarpr.com.

Fans can watch the live stream on Chin Chek Facebook and Fite TV. Tickets for the live on-site event are priced at: $30 and up are on sale now. To purchase tickets to the live event, visit: Eventbrite or Fite TV app for details. To stream live, download the Fite TV app, the PPV fee is $14.95.

*Fighters subject to change.

Stay up-to-date with Chin Chek and our events visit: www.chinchekpromotions.com, follow us on Twitter: Instagram, or become a fan on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/chinchekpromotions/

MEDIA CONTACTS

Platinum Star PR at info@platinumstarpr.com or Instagram @platinumstarpr

SPONSORSHIP INQUIRIES

Marie Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at m.lemelle@att.net or 213-276-7827.

Chin Chek Promotions Brings Championship Boxing to Indianapolis at the Tyndall Armory on Dec. 14



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.