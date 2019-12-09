Digital Directors Network Releases DiRECTOR™ The Only Systemic Risk Framework Focused On Complex Digital Systems

Introduces A New Paradigm In Enterprise Risk Management To Help Corporate Directors And Leaders Understand Risk To Safely Deliver The Digital Future

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Directors Network (DDN) www.digitaldirectors.network today announced the release of DiRECTOR™ their pioneering systemic risk framework for complex digital systems to help corporate boards and management teams successfully implement and protect their digital futures.“Many of the biggest data breaches are the result of systemic risk issues across the complex digital systems that power those companies,” said DDN CEO Bob Zukis. "There are a lot of moving and interconnected parts in every digital system. We’ve created a new way for corporate leaders to understand, assess and manage that complexity to create and protect shareholder value."“DDN has developed a new paradigm in enterprise risk oversight and management that brings a critical new governance perspective to the unique risks of digital transformation and cybersecurity,” said Jerry Nowicki, a long-serving corporate director. “Shaping and securing the digital future starts with being able to conceptualize these issues — it’s core to the competitiveness of American business. You can’t effectively govern what you don’t understand,” he emphasized.The DiRECTOR™ framework embodies eight key domains and the five key causes of systemic risk within any digital system. The model is the only enterprise risk framework focused exclusively on systemic risk in complex digital systems. Systemic risk is the risk that component failure in a complex digital system infects and escalates, putting the entire business system at risk. Systemic risk was a major factor in the financial crisis of 2008. With 60% of global GDP projected to run through digital by 2022, both the upside and downside of the digital economy needs to understand and manage systemic risk.“Existing enterprise risk management concepts don’t address systemic risk. Systemic risk is everywhere in most digital systems,” said Zukis. “Complex systems science is a developing practice in other domains. We’re bringing these principles to digital systems to help businesses safely navigate and deliver their complex digital futures,” he explained.Zukis is also an Adjunct Professor of Management and Organization at the USC Marshall School of Business. He teaches corporate governance and has also designed the only executive education program in North America focused on digital and cybersecurity risk oversight for corporate directors and CEOs.DDN is working with leading companies to enable and implement the DiRECTOR™ framework through their QTE Alliance. The QTE Alliance is an industry consortium of leading firms that are educating their clients to help them conceptualize, assess and manage systemic risk in their complex digital systems.DDN is also training corporate directors, CIOs, and CISOs on the DiRECTOR™ framework through a one-day business school education experience. Their next class is February 5th in Atlanta at Georgia Tech and enrollment is now open.About DDNDDN is the only executive association focused exclusively on enabling effective digital and cybersecurity risk oversight in the corporate boardroom. DDN’s members are Directors, CEOs, CIOs, CISOs and other leaders working to advance the practice and profession of digital and cybersecurity risk oversight to shape and secure the digital future.###For more information please email info@digitaldirectors.network.



