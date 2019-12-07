Tom Girardi, Acclaimed Attorney, Wins Roundtable Magazine Award - “Toxic Tort Attorney of the Year Award 2019”

Super Attorney, Tom Girardi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Girardi, the nation’s top trial lawyer, wins Roundtable Magazine Award for “Toxic Tort Attorney of the Year Award 2019” in Roundtable Magazine’s Third Quarter Edition. Tom Girardi receiving such an award is truly marvelous as Roundtable Magazine’s goal is to make sure that people who have achievements worthy of recognition are acknowledged.

“Whether through an exemplary career, educational attainment, or admiration within the community, we recognize and pay tribute to hard working individuals who deserve acknowledgement for their dedication and sacrifice,” says Roundtable Magazine.

Tom Girardi, Super Attorney

With nearly fifty years of experience representing victims, Girardi has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, handling claims involving wrongful death, commercial litigation, products liability, bad faith insurance, and toxic torts. Thomas Vincent Girardi is a founding partner of Girardi & Keese, a downtown Los Angeles law firm. In 1970, Girardi became the first attorney in the state of California to win a $1 million-plus award for a medical malpractice case. Girardi has handled major cases against the former Lockheed Corp (now the Lockheed Martin Corp.), Pacific Gas & Electric Co, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and Hollywood's seven major movie studios.

In 2003, he received the most prestigious honor of being inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame by the California State Bar. Mr. Girardi is a Member of the Board of Directors and former President of the prestigious International Academy of Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only worldwide organization, limited to 500 trial lawyers. Mr. Girardi is also the first trial lawyer to be appointed to the California Judicial Council, the policymaking body of the state courts.

Albeit, one of the most influential lawyers of our time, Girardi amorously sites Perry Mason as one of his earliest childhood law inspirations. “He was a lawyer on television, 7pm on Saturday night and I would watch that show every Saturday,” states Girardi.

In one of Girardi’s better-known cases against Pacific Gas & Electric, the utility company agreed to pay $333 million to 650 residents of the desert community of Hinkley, California. The residents blamed incidents of cancer and other diseases on contaminated water leaked from a gas pumping station. This case was the inspiration for the film Erin Brockovich starring Julia Roberts.

The Library of Congress has published a book in Mr Girardi's honor for his donation of Court Room illustrations. Mr. Girardi is a trustee for the Library of Congress and over the years he had a collection of some of the most famous court case drawings which he donated to the Library which created the "Drawing Justice" exhibit.



