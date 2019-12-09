Satellite Announces Nationwide Distribution Network Changes for 2020

Satellite Industries expands to 11 regional distribution centers across the US.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minneapolis, MN: Today, Satellite Industries , a global manufacturer and supplier of portable sanitation products, announced that they have expanded their distribution network to eleven regional distribution centers across the US. Combining four major distribution sites with seven local warehouses from coast to coast, products and services are strategically positioned closer to their customers.According to Satellite President, John Babcock, “The union of Satellite and PolyPortables prompted us to take a hard look at a new distribution network to better serve our global market. We have expanded and upgraded our distribution sites to improve speed and service for our customers, which ultimately increases their ability to respond to unforeseen opportunities.”About Satellite Industries: Satellite has over 60 years of experience in the portable sanitation industry. Founded in 1958 as one of the first portable restroom manufacturers in the US, they have a long history of growth and expansion based on customer needs.For more information on Satellite Industries, their new distribution centers, and the sales team, please call or visit the website at www.satelliteindustries.com/contacts



