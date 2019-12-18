Menadena, LLC Announces Partnership with Telarus, Inc.

Best CCaaS l UCaaS

Telarus and Menadena join together to announce their new partnership.

Our goal is to be able to provide best-in-class digital marketing and communications technology to businesses that want to provide an excellent customer experience to their customers.” — Ben Robertson

KEENE, NH, USA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two trusted technology agencies, Telarus and Menadena, are proud to announce their new partnership. Telarus is the largest privately held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States known for its dynamic agent-partner community. “We are pleased to partner with Menadena to provide customers with tools to determine the right products and services for their businesses. By using our decision matrices, Menadena can advise their customers when it comes to SD-WAN, cybersecurity, UCaaS, CCaaS, and mobility services,” said Patrick Oborn, Telarus co-founder.

As a trusted partner for businesses and organizations seeking marketing and communications technology services, Menadena helps its clients deliver excellent customer experiences. Their partnership with Telarus will enhance their already robust services with access to over 200 suppliers, project management, engineering, and tools to help in supplier selection.

Who is Menadena?

Menadena LLC has built its reputation as a business consultancy that provides marketing and communications technology to deliver customer service, sales, and support. Menadena partners with world-class companies that provide proven strategies to help Menadena’s customers succeed.

“As I was helping customers develop leads through digital marketing, I wondered, 'What happens next?' Phone systems, internet, software, and cybersecurity are all aspects of delivering the customer experiences that support growth,” says Ben Robertson president of Menadena. “We develop the lead, then the phone call comes in, but how does the company serve the customer through the phone, through the internet? I saw that my customers needed help with identifying and implementing additional technology solutions that help them achieve their strategic goals.”

The Advantages of Telarus working with Menadena include:

Authorized agent for over 200 suppliers in the technology industry

Preferred pricing through the agency channel

Enterprise-class customer service and support

Full-service solutions that address all of your operations

Telecom audit and consulting across locations

Access to telecom engineers to solve complex problems

Access to best-in-class solutions for your industry

Potential for consolidated billing through fewer suppliers

Competitive pricing through a bid solicitation process



The best part is that Telarus’ unique business model allows them to provide their services at no cost to the customer.

“Our goal is to be able to provide digital marketing and communications technology to multi-location businesses who want to provide a good customer experience to their customers,” says Ben.

Perfectly Timed

“What’s so interesting is why it makes sense right now. Digital marketing is very software-based,” says Ben. “What’s happening with communications technology is that as communications technology infrastructure moves to the cloud, it’s becoming software as well. Now we have an opportunity to pull together marketing software with communications software and analytics.”

About Telarus

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Their dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through their robust portfolio of 185 leading service providers. They are best known for their homegrown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help their partners grow their businesses, they’ve assembled the best support organization in the industry, which includes cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help their partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow them on Twitter @Telarus.

About Menadena

Make the Phone Ring, Menadena is a marketing and technology services distributor in Keene, NH. Through its dynamic partner community, Menadena sources marketing, data, voice, cloud, and managed services through a portfolio of more than 200 leading service suppliers. Menadena is best known for receiving excellent reviews from businesses in the education, farming, financial, health, nonprofit, professional services, and restaurant industries. To help its customers provide excellent customer experiences to their customers, Menadena provides access to a world-class support organization, which includes cloud, contact center, cybersecurity, ILEC, marketing, mobility, and SD-WAN specialty practices whose primary goal is to help customers identify and design the right technology solutions to serve their customers. To learn more about working with Menadena, please visit www.menadena.com, or follow Menadena on Twitter @menadena_comms.

For more information from Menadena contact:

Menadena

23 Roxbury Street, Suite 208

Keene, NH 03431

603-499-4590

info@menadena.com

Menadena Telecommunications Services



