Menadena Joins Yext Certified Partner Program

Menadena partner Yext corporate headquarters

The partnership program offers more control over brand experiences and digital intelligence via AI technology, ensuring a strong online presence for clients.

Menadena offers best-in-class online presence management. Achieving Yext Certified Professional is our way of letting our customers know we take their online presence seriously.” — Ben Robertson, owner, Menadena

KEENE, NH, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leader in online presence management, Menadena is partnering with Yext to level-up their service offerings with clients across the United States.

Yext, a leading digital management platform, has a mission to offer companies complete control over brand-building and, more importantly, facilitate a competitive edge by providing the latest in technology, including AI-based services like maps, apps, voice assistants, and much more.

Yext has helped major brands like Taco Bell and Rite Aid to push digital and foot traffic, drive consumer engagement and improve conversion rates, and the company will launch its certified partner program this year.

The partnership was formed to support complementary digital agencies with client management. It’s a marketing solution on all sides and is expected to fuel growth, help drive online and offline revenue, and make data synthesis, integration, and updates more efficient.

This particular partnership is expected to be of benefit to Menadena clients by facilitating and supporting:

Referral channels

Sales and training support

Co-marketing

Brand awareness

Yext rolled out their Preferred Partner Program to help agencies grow their business. They act as an advisor to assist clients with digital marketing and presence. Partners can expect to receive tools and support that they need to ensure that their brand stands out.

Menadena will benefit through the use of Yext technology for AI-based web features and digital marketing strategy. Menadena aims to drive better directory listings, grow clients’ digital presence, and build innovative AI-based strategies for marketing analytics, web design, and digital marketing to help clients boost their ROI.

Menadena is committed to helping clients strengthen their portfolio as well as keeping information associated with online directory listings accurate and updated. And with Yext, we can now offer a uniquely reliable platform to address these areas of concern.

According to Moz, consistent online listings for a business name, address, and phone number makes up 20% of a brand’s ranking in search results.

“As a Yext Partner, Menadena offers best-in-class online presence management. Achieving Yext Certified Professional is our way of letting our customers know we take their online presence seriously.” – Ben Robertson, owner, Menadena

About Yext

Yext is a pioneer in the field of Digital Knowledge management. This relatively new field offers businesses greater control over data associated with marketing activities. Yext interfaces with hundreds of the internet's best brands to keep your business information and data up to date everywhere it counts.

The New York-based company aims to offer brands better control over digital management and customer relationships via innovative AI integration in a variety of formats.

Yext has successfully helped many brands serve and strengthen their customer base via tools like voice search, chatbots, maps, and apps.

They have been named one of the best places to work by Fortune, amongst other awards.

Yext is based out of New York and has offices worldwide. For more information on the partnership program, reach out to yext.com/partners.

About Menadena

Founder Ben Robertson started Menadena out of Keene, New Hampshire over ten years ago. Ever since, the company has demonstrated a remarkable commitment towards the business growth and brand experience of its clients via innovative digital marketing techniques, search engine optimization and web design.

Ben’s passion for storytelling always informs marketing strategies, and he has a firm belief that trust is built with true stories.

Learn more about how to get noticed on the web by contacting Menadena today.