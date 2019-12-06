Restaurant Magic Promotes Glen Fuller to DevOps Senior Business Strategist

Restaurant Magic, a leader in multi-unit back office restaurant solutions, announced they have promoted Glen Fuller to DevOps Senior Business Strategist.

TAMPA, FL, USA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic, a leader in multi-unit back office restaurant solutions, is pleased to announce they have promoted Glen Fuller to DevOps Senior Business Strategist. Since joining the company, Glen has successfully led clients through some of the largest implementations of Restaurant Magic’s software. Using a special blend of deep product knowledge, creative ingenuity, and a thoughtful awareness of the client’s business needs, he has proven to be a key piece in the future success of Restaurant Magic. As a DevOps Senior Business Strategist, Glen will regularly collaborate with multiple teams to develop strategies and support the goals of the company and its clients.

Glen Fuller has over 13 years of hospitality industry experience including 6 years of implementing Restaurant Magic’s back office solutions. Prior to being promoted, Glen’s responsibilities included working with clients to design solutions, executing and managing project timelines, configuring Restaurant Magic’s software to meet customer needs, and delivering training to client administrators and end users. Most recently he has been the force behind strengthening Restaurant Magic’s core report offerings.

“We believe Glen is the perfect person to successfully carry out the duties and responsibilities as a Senior Business Strategist” said Mike Costanza, Senior Manager of DevOps. “I personally could not be more excited to see what the future holds for Glen in his new role.”

“I am proud to work for Restaurant Magic Software. I am passionate about providing clients the right solutions for their needs. In my new role, I look forward to continuing to do so in many ways” commented Glen Fuller.



About Restaurant Magic:

Restaurant Magic was founded over 30 years ago with a single vision of providing restaurant operators better access to their operational data. With this access, operators can make faster decisions, optimize schedules, implement predictive ordering, and create a positive impact on their bottom line. Restaurant Magic provides insight to some of the largest multi-unit brands in the world, including Dairy Queen, First Watch, Smoothie King and MOD Pizza. If you are interested in finding out more about Restaurant Magic or scheduling a demo of our software visit www.RestaurantMagic.com or call 1-800-933-4711.



