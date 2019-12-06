Rick Springfield performs at Tulalip Resort Casino on March 6, 2020

Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

Experience “Jessie’s Girl” LIVE, tickets go on sale Friday, January 10

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Springfield will light up the stage on March 6, 2020, in Tulalip’s Orca Ballroom.

Star of stage and screen, Rick Springfield’s career skyrocketed with the 1981 No. 1, smash hit “Jessie’s Girl” – for which Springfield won a Grammy. Jessie’s Girl has gone on to rack up more than 35 million views on YouTube and a whopping 219 million streams on Spotify. More top 10 hits followed: "I've Done Everything for You,” "Don't Talk to Strangers,” "Love Somebody" and "Affair of the Heart.” He’s known for his two US top 10 albums Working Class Dog and Success Hasn’t Spoiled Me Yet. As an actor, his talents can be seen in Californication, High Tide, Ricki and the Flash, True Detective, Supernatural, American Horror Story and perhaps, most famously in his long running role as the dreamy Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital. Springfield's autobiography, Late, Late at Night: A Memoir was released in 2010 and it reached No. 13 on The New York Times Best Seller list.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 10, at 10a.m., and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



