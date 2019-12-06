Grand Funk Railroad will rock out Tulalip Resort Casino on April 10

Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

Tickets for “The American Band” go on sale February 14, 2020

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Funk Railroad rolls their way into Tulalip’s Orca Ballroom on April 10, 2020.

Throw on your bell-bottoms and let down your hair as you travel back to the 70s with Grand Funk Railroad on April 10 at Tulalip Resort Casino. Rolling Stone magazine said it best, "You cannot talk about rock in the 1970s without talking about Grand Funk Railroad!"

This American rock band will live on forever with classics like “We’re an American Band,” “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Bad Time,” “Walk Like a Man” and their smash hit “The Loco Motion.” Their first album On Time sold more than one million copies and reached gold record status. Don’t miss out on this rare chance to get on board the Grand Funk Railroad and take a trip to one amazing rock show!

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14, at 10a.m., and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



