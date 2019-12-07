Biogenum Appoints Hahn Se-young as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Hahn Se-young has a Bachelor of Management Economics and Business Administration degree from an MBA College in Tokyo

BUSAN, YEONGNAM, SOUTH KOREA, December 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biogenum (ISIN: KR7013369996), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegeneration, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hahn Se-young as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Se-young has over 30 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience with a strong track record of building high-performing commercial teams and successfully executing numerous product launches across a range of therapeutic areas including specialty and primary care businesses.Mr. Hahn Se-young joins Biogenum from a top research laboratory where he was initially recruited as Vice President, to build and establish a new neurodegenerative research business unit, and launch the laboratory’s first ever neurodegenerative medicines. In his most recent role as Vice President with leadership of nephrology, inflammation, and brain health, he was responsible for conceiving therapeutic area strategies, developing drug platforms for global launches and directing commercial assessments for external business development opportunities.Prior to the laboratory, Mr. Se-young spent 15 years at a top pharmaceutical company and held senior commercial roles in neuroscience for the Southeast Asia Pacific Region, cardiovascular and diabetes. During his tenure at the helm of sales and marketing for the neuroscience business unit he delivered strong growth of the antipsychotic division. He also held the position of Vice President Commercialization for neuroscience where he established a new worldwide disease area strategy and directed the commercialization of neuroscience pipeline assets.“Hahn is a proven leader with broad experience developing and implementing commercial strategies for early and late-stage assets within neuroscience and cardiovascular therapeutic fields. We believe his expertise further strengthens and complements our growing organization as we prepare for the commercialization of BGM-27 immunotherapy targeting pTau and further advance our pipeline,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Yoon Hae-joo."I am very excited to join the leadership team at Biogenum and look forward to leading the commercial organization as we advance the launch preparations for BGM-27 immunotherapy targeting pTau as well as developing commercial strategies for the Company’s pipeline,” said Mr. Se-young.Biogenum is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS and others. The quality, simplicity and sensitivity of its products brings precision medicine within reach. Composed of proprietary chemistry and software, Biogenum delivers powerful answers using broadly installed instrument platforms. The company’s leadership team has decades of experience in drug discovery, translational strategy, corporate development and commercialization. Collectively, we have been instrumental in researching more than 10 drugs to be delivered in the market.



