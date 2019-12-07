Biogenum Announces Favorable Safety Profile for Tau NonTangles™ in a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Patients with Alzheimer

Tau NonTangles™ - small molecule for Alzheimer’s disease treatment is associated with clinical signs consistent with improvements in motor symptoms.

BUSAN, YEONGNAM, SOUTH KOREA, December 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biogenum (ISIN: KR7013369996), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegeneration, today announced topline results from the company’s Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating Tau NonTangles™ - small molecule for Alzheimer’s Disease treatment, its potent and selective phosphodiesterase inhibitor, in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease maintained on stable medication (e.g., dopamine replacement therapies). The results will be presented at the 2020 Neurological Committee Annual Meeting being held in Singapore.The primary objective of this Phase 1/2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose cohort study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Tau NonTangles™ - small molecule for Alzheimer’s disease treatment and to explore the potential for Tau NonTangles™ to treat both motor and non-motor symptoms associated with AD. Topline results demonstrate Tau NonTangles™ was generally well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile and clinical signs consistent with improvements in motor symptoms and dyskinesias. The trial was conducted at the Center for Neurodegenerative Medical Research Unit.“In this trial, once-daily Tau NonTangles™ for 7 days was shown to be safe and generally well tolerated across a broad range of doses from 1 mg to 80 mg in subjects currently maintained on dopamine replacement therapy,” commented Executive Vice President and Chief R&D Officer, Shin Hye-sung.“Improvement in motor symptoms and reduction in motor complications were noted with Tau NonTangles™ treatment,” said Dr. Soung Myung-hee, Principal Investigator at the Center for Neurodegenerative Medical Research Unit, where the trial was conducted. “Several subjects with profound motor impairments improved dramatically while taking Tau NonTangles™ - small molecule for Alzheimer’s disease treatment, only to have these symptoms re-emerge after cessation of Tau NonTangles™ treatment.”AboutTau NonTangles™ - Small molecule for Alzheimer’s disease treatmentThe Tau NonTangles™ program discovers small molecules that are designed to inhibit the aggregation and seeding process of misfolded proteins and promote the disaggregation of already formed protein aggregates. Preclinical studies suggest reduction of pathological Tau aggregates leading to memory improvement.Biogenum is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer's disease, Alzheimer's disease, ALS and others. The quality, simplicity and sensitivity of its products brings precision medicine within reach. Composed of proprietary chemistry and software, Biogenum delivers powerful answers using broadly installed instrument platforms. The company’s leadership team has decades of experience in drug discovery, translational strategy, corporate development and commercialization. Collectively, we have been instrumental in researching more than 10 drugs to be delivered in the market.



