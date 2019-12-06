Leadership Development Expert General Jeffrey W. Foley to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The army trains and develops more leaders than do all other institutions put together — and with a lower casualty rate.

General Jeffrey W. Foley spent 32 in the United States Army where he ascended to the rank of brigadier general, serving in leadership positions around the world.

Today, Foley is a coach, speaker and author of BRAVE Business Leadership: Grow Competent, Confident Leaders and Get Great Results, a guide to build competence and confidence in leaders through the Army’s best practices.

Foley offers his clients practical, powerful examples on how you take what he learned in the Army and apply it in the business world.

“In the Army, leadership development is a fundamental task, but in the business world, there's an incredible gap in how we prepare people to be successful leaders,” says Foley. “Leadership was something I was passionate about for 30 plus years in the army. So it was a passion of mine to share what I have learned to help develop today’s business leaders now.”

BRAVE Business Leadership is for executives in Fortune 100 companies down to first line supervisors who want to achieve positive and lasting change in behaviors for themselves and the people they lead. One of the principle ways leaders attract and retain the top talent is to invest in the development of their people. The BRAVE methodology is a simple, powerful, proven approach to help you grow into a competent, confident leader, with more confidence in their ability to communicate and help others.

“The five BRAVE principles were derived from my military experience but are reinforced with impactful business stories the reinforce their applicability” says Foley. “It begins with understanding who you are and what you stand for,” continues Foley. “That's how you're going to attract people who want to work for you. It's that character side.”

Foley’s BRAVE methodology can have extraordinary impact on raising the overall leadership and teamwork capabilities in the entire organization.

Of course, not every organization can operate like the US Army, but the training and development of leaders at all levels the most effective way to transcend a culture of top-down leadership.

“My background gives me instant credibility with executives: As an example, I’m not just a guy who's read a lot of books on how to delegate effectively; I've been delegating all my life and made mistakes along the way” says Foley. “The BRAVE methodology is the blocking and tackling of what it takes to be a competent, confident leader. If you practice these concepts, you can help yourself and your organization.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Jeff Foley in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on December 10th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Loral Mountain Solutions, visit www.loralmountain.com

BRAVE Business Leadership: Grow Competent, Confident Leaders and Get Great Results is available on Amazon



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.