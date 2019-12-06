Cheryl Guttenberg of Trapped Emotion Healing to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each of us has trapped emotions in our body. These emotions can arise from physical pain, illness, relationships, and we accumulate these trapped emotions from the time we're in the womb throughout our entire life.

If we want more abundance in our life, we must release our trapped emotions. Once we release these trapped emotions, we are open to receive good.

Cheryl Guttenberg is a certified Emotion Code Practitioner and founder of Trapped Emotion Healing.

As a healer, Cheryl helps her clients overcome physical and emotional issues while attracting abundance in the areas that bring them the most joy into their lives.

“I help people in ways I never thought possible,” says Cheryl, “and I'm very grateful to the universe for guiding me along this path.”

After working in the corporate world as a Human Resources Leader for 20 years, Cheryl decided to take her skills to a more personal level. In 2014, she became a Certified and Licensed Heal Your Life ® Coach, based on the works of Louise Hay. More recently, she became a Certified Emotion Code Practitioner.

“I was always in a role of helping people. I've always coached people,” recalls Cheryl. “When I discovered the Emotion Code, I remember thinking, ‘I don't know what this is about,’ but I got the distinct message from spirit that I needed to do this, and I did it.”

Cheryl says her clients are amazed by the immediate results they experience following their Emotion Code sessions.

“I work with my clients to connect with the subconscious mind,” says Cheryl. “The subconscious knows when we trapped an emotion, how old we were, how deep it is.

Though Cheryl is a healer, she says she is not really the one doing the healing. She is merely a conduit, and spirit is working through her. She just knows the right questions to ask.

“All of us are healers. Not everyone is open to that or is aware of it. The way the universe works is the people who are really open to this are the ones that find you.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Cheryl Guttenberg in an interview with Jim Masters on December 10th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.trappedemotionhealing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.