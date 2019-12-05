KIDS DRAW THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING DRUG-FREE IN TAMPA BAY KIDS DRAWING CONTEST

Kids sign the drug-free pledge after learning the truth about drugs during the drug-free kids drawing contest.

Kids participated in a drawing contest while they learned the truth about drugs and why it’s important to live a drug-free life.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 24, 2019 the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter partnered with the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay and held a Drug-Free Kids Drawing Contest in the Way to Happiness center in Downtown Clearwater.There were fun activities for children while they learned the truth about drugs and why it’s important to live a drug-free life. The children then did drawings based on what they learned.One mother of a 10 year old girl said, “I brought my daughter because I wanted her to start being aware of the dangers of drugs and this was a great way for her to learn, in a friendly environment.”There were prizes for the top winners in different age categories, as well as, prizes for all who participated. This made all of the children happy.The Way to Happiness is a non-religious moral code based on common sense with 21 precepts to living a better life. Part of Precept #2 is “Do not take harmful drugs.”“We thought a drawing contest would be a fun way to teach this precept to young children,” said Ivan Batalla the Deputy Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay. “And partnering with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World to help educate the kids was a perfect fit.”The FDFW provides free drug education materials, including The Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs - such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin. Anyone can get copies to share with their families and friends.To get free copies of the drug education materials or more information about the Truth About Drugs program visit: www.drugfreeworld.org Foundation for a Drug-Free WorldThe Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”



