Mississippi Steel Processing new cut-to-length line and stretcher leveler will increase capacity and productivity

The new hybrid system will enable MSP to expand its already-impressive product line and improve delivery times throughout the southern U.S. market

COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Reynolds, Vice President and General Manager of Mississippi Steel Processing (MSP), today announced that the company is investing in a state-of-the-art heavy gauge cut-to-length line and stretcher leveling system. The new line, which is being manufactured by Red Bud Industries, will be installed at MSP’s Columbus, Mississippi facility and should be operational in the spring of 2020. The company will issue regular updates/status reports about the project once installation of the line begins.According to Mr. Reynolds, the increased productivity and capacity provided by the new hybrid system will enable MSP to expand its already-impressive product line and improve delivery times throughout the southern U.S. market. “This investment demonstrates our total commitment to offering the highest quality products and best customer service available in our industry,” he said. “Our willingness to innovate and embrace technology has fueled our growth in the decade since our founding and will enable us to compete and succeed in the extremely challenging global marketplace in the years ahead.”The .625” (16 mm) x 84” (2134 mm) heavy gauge cut to length line will accommodate coils up to 80,000 lbs. (36,000 kg) and will include unique features that reduce set up time and material handling, optimize throughput, and process more tons per hour. The 50’ (15000 mm) stretcher leveler system will produce the flattest, most stable material possible regardless of incoming strip shape and severity and will prevent spring back. “The Red Bud system will enable us to increase output, enhance quality, reduce production times, and hold the line on costs,” Mr. Reynolds said. “That’s a winning formula for MSP and, most importantly, for our customers.”Already recognized as one of the nation’s leading independent toll processors, MSP offers slitting, leveling and cut-to-length products in gauges from .015 to .625 in its 245,000 sq. ft. facility. The investment in the Red Bud system is a component of the long-range business strategy established for MSP in 2018 when Liberty Steel Holdings (Liberty) of North Jackson, Ohio acquired a majority interest in the company.“We’ve been enthused about our partnership with Liberty since Day One,” Mr. Reynolds said. “We worked collaboratively to formulate a strategic plan and vision for MSP, and now that vision is becoming an exciting reality that will enable us to build on our existing business, meet the evolving demands of our current customers, and help us attract new business throughout the southeast United States and adjacent markets.”For more information please contact Mark Reynolds, Vice President & General Manager, Mississippi Steel Processing, at Phone: 662-327-3150 or at MReynolds@mssteelpro.com.About Mississippi Steel Processing: Mississippi Steel Processing, LLC (MSP), located in Columbus, Mississippi, is committed to service excellence in toll processing and storage of carbon based steels, including hot rolled, cold rolled, coated, and prepainted products. MSP’s strategic location makes it the processor of choice for steel distributors and mill-direct OEM customers throughout the Southern USA.About Liberty Steel Holdings: Liberty Steel Holdings, based in North Jackson, Ohio, includes Liberty Steel Products, Inc. which operates plants in North Jackson and Hubbard, Ohio, Liberty Steel Building Products, Inc., Welded Tubes, Inc. of Orwell, Ohio, and Mississippi Steel Processing, LLC. of Columbus, Mississippi. For additional information please visit www.libertysteelproducts.com



