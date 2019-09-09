SARTA’s “Borrow a Bus” tour hits the Sunshine State, hydrogen fuel cell bus will visit Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando

Tour will give transit and elected leaders, media close-up view of the technology that is driving innovation in transit and the renewable energy industry.

CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bus powered by the same energy source that fuels the sun will make a number of appearances in the Sunshine State over the next week as the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority’s (SARTA) “Borrow A Bus” tour visits Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando. The swing through the Sunshine State will give transit officials, elected leaders, the media, and the public a close-up view of the hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology that is driving innovation in both public transit and the renewable/alternative energy industry.Conceived by SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad, the Borrow a Bus campaign is designed to raise awareness about and generate support for hydrogen fuel cell-powered public transit. “Across the U.S. transit agencies are transitioning away from fossil fuels as they strive to meet zero emission goals,” Mr. Conrad said. “We believe HFCs deliver the efficiency, range, operational capabilities, and rider experience those agencies are seeking. Borrow A Bus enables us to prove it.”According to Mr. Conrad, the campaign which has already made stops in the Washington, D.C. Metro area, Chicago, Illinois, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, has been a success. “The Transit officials we’ve visited are now actively considering adding HFC vehicles to their fleets and we’re constantly fielding requests for visits from agencies across the country and the world, including Australia and Canada.”The Sunshine State tour will begin on Tuesday, September 10 at the Tampa Bay Auto Museum in Pinellas Park. The distinctive HFC bus will stop in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, September 13, and then make an appearance at the Omni Hotel in Orlando, site of the annual Florida Public Transit Association convention, on September 16. The bus will then be trailered back to Canton, Ohio.Details of the itinerary follow:Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 12:30 p.m.—4:00 p.m.Tampa Bay Auto Museum 3301 Gateway Centre Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL 33782. Panel discussion and bus inspection. Event is open to the media and the public.12:30: Tampa Bay Auto Museum, opens to participants, invitees, the media and the public1:15 p.m. Alain Cerf, MC & Owner of Tampa Bay Auto Museum convenes event.1:20 p.m. SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad discusses development of the transit systems HFC program and Borrow a Bus tour.1:35 p.m.—2:15 p.m.: Panel discussion/Q and A featuring Kirt Conrad, Oscar Pardinas of ENC, and Larry Fuehrer of BAE systems.2:15 p.m.—3:00 p.m.: Media avails with Kirt Conrad and Oscar Pardinas. Bus is open for inspection. George Patterson and Jessica Garcia of Tampa Bay Auto Museum distribute press packets.4:00 p.m. Event concludes.Friday, September 13, 2019, 9:00 a.m.Broward County Transit Headquarters, 100 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33388. Presentation/demonstration for local transit agencies. Full agenda, including potential media avails, will be distributed Thursday, September 12.Tuesday September 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m.—2:00 p.m.OMNI Hotel, 1500 Masters Blvd, Champions Gate, Orlando, FL. HFC bus will be parked outside the Florida Public Transit Association Convention. Bus will be open for inspection. Media avails with representatives of BAE, ENC.For more information or to schedule an interview please contact Timothy Montgomery at 330-477-2782 x570 or tmontgomery@sartaonline.comBorrow A Bus program is being supported by El Dorado National, one of the leading bus manufactures in the U.S. and BAE Systems which makes the propulsion system that drives SARTA’s fuel cell buses. The companies will provide free technical support and fuel for the vehicles while on loan.Canton, Ohio-based SARTA provides a compelling chapter in the fuel cell story. The relatively small public transit agency will soon have one the largest fleets of hydrogen fuel cell-powered in the U.S. outside of California and one the largest in the world. SARTA used a combination of state and federal grants to assemble a fleet of 13 buses and build a hydrogen refueling station.###The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) was established in 1997 to meet the public transportation needs of Stark County, Ohio residents. SARTA provides more than 2.5 million rides annually to commuters, seniors, individuals with disabilities, students, and veterans through the system's fixed routes, Proline, MedLine, veterans, and campus bus services.



