KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business processes company KDG has been recognized among the top 1% of global companies in the annual Clutch 1000 list. KDG was ranked #36 in the list of the world’s top 1000 B2B companies. This is the second year in a row that KDG has been named to the prestigious group, having ranked #139 in 2018.

“Clutch is an organization that we deeply respect. It’s a tremendous honor to have their recognition as one of the top firms in the world for custom software development and IT services,” says Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG.

The rankings are based on in-depth research and analysis by Clutch, an international ratings and reviews firm. Services, diversity of clients, brand reputation, and visibility are taken into account; however, client reviews are the most important element in the calculation. Extensive reviews are conducted with current and past clients and are published in their entirety on the website.

With over 15 reviews, KDG currently has a perfect 5-star rating, scoring highly in deliverable quality, timeliness, and cost. KDG also offers one of the most diverse portfolios of services, including financial process optimization, business automation, UI/UX design, and certified Zoho development. KDG is one of only nine CRM consultants to make the global list.

“Every day we work harder and harder to realize our vision of becoming a company that people want to cheer for,” adds David. “This comes down to doing what we say we’re going to do when we say we’re going to do it, delivering very high quality work, and maintaining healthy humility.”

In addition to Clutch, KDG showcases over 1,360 real-time customer reviews on their own website. In a commitment to feedback, KDG sends reviews to active clients every week. A donation is made to a local or national nonprofit for every piece of feedback received.

“We are by no means a perfect organization, but we are completely committed to being better today than we were yesterday. We always put every card on the table to make sure that our clients are well aware of where we are strong and where we need improvement,” continues David. “While you may not find this level of brutal honesty in many organizations, not only has it helped our organization grow over 200% in the past two years, but it has also helped us become a leader in our industry when it comes to ease of doing business.”

To view KDG’s 100% unfiltered ratings, and to see a list of services and focuses KDG can help businesses with, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/. KDG’s Clutch profile is available at https://clutch.co/profile/kdg-kyle-david-group.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

