Guarda Wallet Chooses FIO Protocol For Improved Crypto Usability

Supporting over 10,000 crypto tokens, Guarda welcomes FIO’s standardisation of metadata across blockchains

By joining FIO and adding functionality that makes the process painless, we are expecting a rise in crypto-adoption.” — Guarda Wallet's Chief Marketing Officer, Maria Carola

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guarda Wallet, one of the most popular and well-known non-custodial wallets used by the crypto community due to its versatility and security has today become the latest wallet to join the Foundation for Wallet Interoperability ( FIO ), choosing to implement the FIO Protocol, which will significantly improve wallet usability and standardise transaction metadata across blockchains.Currently, Guarda Wallet supports around 45 major blockchains and over 10,000 tokens, such as BCH, BTC, ETH, BSV, XMR, ETC, XRP, ZEC, EOS, KIN, LTC, DASH XLM, and more. By implementing the FIO Protocol, Guarda Wallet will be adding functionality that will make cryptocurrencies appeal to more mainstream users.Key functionality includes;-Human-readable wallet addresses which can be used for sending or requesting funds immediately and automatically across all blockchains;-Request for payments - error-free and secure ability to request funds from another wallet using a wallet address;-Inclusion and standardisation of metadata - ability to attach metadata to any blockchain transaction“The ultimate goal of any crypto-wallet is to make cryptocurrencies easy to use and secure. By joining FIO and adding functionality that makes the process painless, we are expecting a rise in crypto-adoption,” said Guarda Wallet's Chief Marketing Officer, Maria Carola.Carola continued, “Having an industry standard for metadata via FIO Data is a feature that crypto users desperately need at the moment. Some blockchains do have the construct of metadata that can be utilised on the blockchain: ie, notes and other information about the transaction. But each blockchain handles it differently and some blockchains don’t have that at all. From a user standpoint and a wallet standpoint you can’t have a different experience with different tokens, and with 10,000 tokens available via Guarda Wallet - this standardisation is going to make such a difference for our users.”Guarda Wallet now joins a slew of wallets, exchanges, crypto payment processors and lending platforms who have all committed to implementing the FIO Protocol, to enable all platforms to communicate easily with each other, irrelevant of the blockchain network being used.David Gold, CEO of Dapix Inc, the company behind the initial development of the FIO Protocol said: “It’s really great to have Guarda Wallet on board, as you can’t create an industry standard without industry involvement and buy-in. We’ve already got 28 engaged FIO members who have been very involved in helping to shape the FIO Protocol and we’re looking forward to invaluable input from Guarda as well.”The FIO Address Presale , where users and companies can secure FIO Addresses on a wallet domain or bid on a custom domain, is currently ongoing. The presale only lasts until mainnet launch in early 2020, so users are urged to act quickly to reserve a personally meaningful name ahead of time.-ends-About FIO:The Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) is a consortium of leading wallets, exchange, and crypto payment processors supporting the FIO Protocol -- a decentralized Service Layer that removes the risk, complexity, and inconvenience of sending and receiving tokens and coins identically across every blockchain. The FIO Protocol is not a wallet and does not compete with other blockchains, rather, it makes the user experience better across every wallet and every blockchain. To learn more visit: https://fio.foundation/ About Guarda:The story of Guarda began in 2017 with the first cryptocurrency wallet (Ethereum wallet for Android) being released. Since then, Guarda (officially registered as Guardarian OÜ in the European Union) has been focusing on building an ecosystem of blockchain-related products. As for now, the company received the FIU license (reg. FVR000109) for virtual currency against fiat currency exchange, complying with the laws and regulations of each jurisdiction in which Guarda operates.With Guarda, one always knows they are in good hands. Guarda's team comprises of highly trained specialists in the IT, FinTech, security, marketing, design, and UI/UX. The thing that unites them is the love for the blockchain technologies, tight connections with crypto communities and the goal to offer the most technologically advanced products currently on the market. For more information: https://guarda.co/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.