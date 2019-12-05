Vietjet Air becomes latest airline to enhance aviation safety management with Ideagen

VietJet Air Plane and Staff

Software firm Ideagen will help the Vietnamese airline implement its Coruson software

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietjet Air, Vietnam’s international new-age airline, is to enhance aviation safety management with software from Ideagen.

Coruson, Ideagen’s enterprise cloud-based software, will be implemented as an organisation-wide safety, reporting and risk management solution.

The software will provide Vietjet Air – which carries out 400 flights daily – with safety performance oversight across its operations, delivering detailed performance data to quickly highlight potential safety weaknesses and risks, such as those linked to pilot fatigue or aircraft incidents.

Coruson will strengthen the airline’s safety culture through functionality such as smart forms, GEO tagging and a mobile app for detailed reporting.

Vice President To Viet Thang at Vietjet Air, said: “Coruson will enhance a number of areas within the organisation, particularly our safety reporting and risk management.

“It will become our dedicated safety, quality, risk and reporting solution and it will provide us with excellent functionality to truly take our approach to aviation safety management to the next level.

“We are very excited to be working with Ideagen and its Coruson software, both of which have an outstanding reputation across the global aviation industry. Coruson will play a huge part in how we manage safety, risk and reporting going forward and will also be a key solution in helping us strengthen our safety foundations ahead of planned future growth.”

Vietjet Air is Vietnam’s first privately owned new-age airline. It is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with seven stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. It is also listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

With a young, modern fleet, and as one of the leading airlines in the world in terms of safety, quality and technical reliability, Vietjet has carried nearly 100 million passengers to date across an expansive network that includes destinations throughout Vietnam and international destinations in India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and China.

Steven Cespedes, Ideagen’s Head of Aviation, said: “We are delighted to have secured this project with VietJet, who join an ever expanding list of clients benefiting from our Coruson software across the aviation industry.

“This project will enable the team at VietJet to enhance their safety, quality and risk management processes and we are confident that our software will not only meet but exceed their requirements for safety, security, quality and risk management now, and in the future.”

Ideagen is a market leader and innovator in aviation safety, quality, risk and performance management. The company currently has more than 300 aviation clients across the globe, including Emirates, the International Airlines Group, British Airways, Ryanair, Flybe and KLM.

