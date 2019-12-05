MINTEC NAMED WINNER IN FINAL OF THE EUROPEAN BUSINESS AWARDS 2019

Mintec Spencer Wicks collecting Digital Technology Award at EBA for Mintec EBA Category RIbbon

Mintec Wins European Digital Technology Award at Prestigious European Business Award Ceremony in Warsaw

Being recognized for delivering digital technology in the Grand Final of this year’s European Business Awards is amazing and emphasizes the value that we are delivering to our customers.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec from Bourne End in the UK has been named Winner of the Digital Technology Award category in the Grand Final of this year’s European Business Awards, at an exclusive awards ceremony held in Warsaw, Poland.

Over 500 successful business leaders from across Europe came together at the two-day event, sponsored by RSM, with politicians, ambassadors and academics present to celebrate the remarkable business achievement of Mintec in Europe’s biggest and most prestigious business competition.

Mintec was named the winner following a final face to face judging session and were chosen out of over 150,000 business from 33 countries who were initially considered. In the rigorous, independently judged competition, 2753 businesses were named ‘Ones to Watch’ in July, and following a further detailed review, 363 companies were announced as ‘National Winners’ in September.

Mintec is the leading provider of market price data and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Through the cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics which delivers increased price visibility, improved budget management and greater spend control to the world's largest brands, enabling them to implement more efficient & sustainable procurement strategies.

Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, said: “Being recognized at the highest level for delivering the best digital technology in the Grand Final of this year’s European Business Awards is amazing. It emphasizes the value that the Mintec Analytics platform and data are delivering to our customers across Europe and now across North America. This award demonstrates our commitment to enable our customers to deliver digital transformation to their business.”

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: "Mintec has reached the gold standard for business excellence by winning this Award. They are a powerful example of a business meeting the challenges of a hugely competitive global marketplace, achieving phenomenal success, and making a positive difference to the world we live in. They deserve their success, and we wish them well."

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM International, a leading global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, said: “On behalf of RSM, I would like to congratulate this year’s worthy winners. Each and every one of these dynamic businesses symbolises the innovative ethos and growth potential of Europe’s middle-market. We wish all of the finalists' luck and success in their future endeavours.”

The European Business Awards’ primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Other sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.

For further information about the European Business Awards, please go to www.businessawardseurope.com

Data-driven insight into food commodity prices



