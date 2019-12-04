12G Coaxial Adapter Expansion Bridges Technology Gap

Amphenol RF expands 12G SDI broadcast series with additional between-series adapter configurations.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is proud to announce the expansion of our industry leading 12G broadcast portfolio to include additional between-series coaxial adapter configurations. These adapters streamline the integration between emerging and legacy technologies without requiring a substantial overhaul of existing infrastructure.In accordance with broadcast industry standards, the new adapters operate at 75 ohms and a frequency range of DC to 12 GHz with excellent return loss. All new between-series adapters feature the popular N Type connector on one side paired with one of Amphenol RF’s three 12G optimized product series on the other side – BNC, HD-BNC or MCX. The jack to jack and plug to jack configurations offer customers versatility in designing broadcast applications that wasn’t previously available.These adapters are constructed with brass, nickel plated bodies and gold plated contacts to offer reliable electrical performance. In addition to broadcast designs, these products are ideal for bench top test and measurement applications.Learn More: 12G SDI Solutions Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.###



