LoginRadius Joins Canada’s Leading Digital Identity Organization, DIACC

The Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) works to set the strategic direction for the industry across all sectors in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a leader in cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, is pleased to announce its membership with the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada LoginRadius actively contributes to the acceleration and adoption of digital identities to secure citizen data, respect privacy, and provide an exceptional digital experience. The DIACC membership demonstrates LoginRadius’ commitment to delivering groundbreaking contributions to Canada’s digital identity industry.“Being a part of the DIACC allows LoginRadius an opportunity to help shape Canada’s digital identity industry,” said Rakesh Soni, CEO and co-founder of LoginRadius. “As digital identity is critical to any modern economy, it’s vital that Canada builds a strong directive, culture, and economy around digital identity.”A Pan-Canadian Digital Identity strategy is an example of that kind of synergy. With this strategy, each citizen will get one verified identity to access multiple services across jurisdictions. In addition to improving user experience, a Pan-Canadian Digital Identity strategy will also increase security and lower government costs. According to a study by the DIACC, 70 percent of Canadians believe this can best be achieved through a collaboration between the government and private sector.“Digital ID has far-reaching impacts for all Canadians, and we are thrilled that Canadians see the value in this and are eager to see governments and the private sector working together to achieve this,” said Joni Brennan, President of DIACC. “A Pan-Canadian Digital Identity strategy —founded in collaboration, openness, and trust—will help to grow the economy, enhance security, simplify transactions, and drive greater inclusion.”About the Digital ID and Authentication Council of CanadaDIACC leverages broad Pan-Canadian and International input to collaboratively develop and publish the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework and other resources to secure public and private sector interoperability and advance the delivery of Canada’s Digital Identity Ecosystem.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to manage customer identities securely, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the US, the UK, Australia, and India. For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.