Launch of True Literacy Will Bring Research-Based Best Practices to Educators and Parents Across India

DELHI, INDIA, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Literacy , the leading destination for up-to-date information, knowledge, and solutions to improve literacy teaching and learning throughout India, today announced the launch of its new website at TrueLiteracy.in. Built upon the work of international literacy expert and advocate Dr. Michael Hart, the site features a variety of resources to address the needs of learners with dyslexia and contribute to overall literacy growth for all students. True Literacy has also launched its flagship Dyslexia Training Program for parents, educators, and specialists.“My work in literacy development across India started a few years ago with UNESCO’s Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development. Today, I’m excited to launch True Literacy as the next step in supporting the implementation of best practices in educating children with dyslexia and other learning differences,” said Dr. Hart. “In order to contribute to the overall improvements in literacy instruction, True Literacy offers parents and educators a comprehensive repository for resources, ideas, research, and products from diverse literacy experts and trusted solution providers. Our mission is to help those affected by dyslexia and other learning differences lead more fulfilling and successful lives.”The first month of the Dyslexia Training Program, an affordable 12-month online program developed and led by Dr. Hart, is now available along with the resources available on TrueLiteracy.in. The program, designed for educators, psychologists, learning specialists, and parents, features a series of sequential multimedia trainings as well as direct consultation. The training reflects the most recent findings on how people learn best, and by the end of the year-long program, members will have a deep understanding of the connection between language and literacy and the ways dyslexia impacts students’ skill development in reading, writing, and spelling. The program will teach members the foundations and science of dyslexia, the steps and tools needed to move from diagnosis to intervention, strategies to build support systems, and more. Throughout the program, members will receive ongoing coaching and mentoring support from Dr. Hart and participate in professional learning communities to help learn from one another’s experiences and build shared knowledge together.True Literacy and the Dyslexia Training Program align the science of reading with practical approaches to literacy instruction to ensure educators and parents have the resources and training necessary to deliver timely, research-based interventions that address the needs of students with dyslexia and other learning differences. In doing so, True Literacy features a variety of resources and supports curated by Dr. Hart, covering the key topics of education, dyslexia, learning disorders, and education technology. These include:* A list of recommended reading materials to keep up-to-date with the latest research, interventions, articles, books, and promising classroom strategies.* A suite of webinars and trainings led by researchers and technology creators whose insights and strategies will help those supporting students with dyslexia and other learning differences.* Recommendations for other leading organizations to follow, including a mix of nonprofit organizations and research institutions dedicated to delivering educational materials and support systems for individuals, families, and professionals.* A selection of videos and films including documentaries, full-length films, interviews, and more focused on surfacing the realities of those living with dyslexia and other learning differences in school and beyond.Dr. Hart will also regularly publish timely content to the True Literacy blog on a combination of themes including literacy, best practices for teaching and learning, strategies for professional development, education technology, and more. Dr. Hart will share reflections on relevant research findings, discuss the international landscape of dyslexia interventions, and feature guest interviews and posts from other leading experts.True Literacy is the leading destination for the best online tools and training available in India to help support and mentor parents and teachers through their child’s diagnosis. To learn more about True Literacy, visit TrueLiteracy.in or contact Dr. Michael Hart About True LiteracyTrue Literacy is the leading destination for up-to-date information, knowledge, and solutions to improve literacy teaching and learning. Built upon the work of Dr. Michael Hart, a world-renowned expert and passionate advocate, the focus is on literacy skill-building, understanding learning differences, and the neuroscience of learning, True Literacy is a comprehensive source for ideas, research, and products from trusted solution providers, to address the needs presented by dyslexia and contribute to overall improvements in literacy.



