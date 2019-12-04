AmaWaterways Bordeaux Wine Cruise Hosted by Messina Hof Winery: Why You Should Not Miss This Opportunity

Grapes on the Vine in Fall Stone sign of Bordeaux vineyard AmaDolce French balcony cabin

Paul and Merrill Bonarrigo from the Messina Hof Winery are hosting a wine cruise aboard AmaDolce, cruising the Bordeaux region of France.

In addition to the $250 per person discount off the cruise, Europeanbarging is offering each cabin a $50 on board credit.” — Jan Baumgartner, Europeanbarging

SPRING, TX, US, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Messina Hof is the most awarded and renowned Texas wine in national and international competitions. In a community steeped in tradition, Messina Hof Winery & Resort holds its own with a 200- year history of award winning wines. Although the winery itself was officially established when with the first vintage release in 1983, the rich wine heritage of Winemaker Paul Bonarrigo dates back six generations to Messina, Sicily. Merrill Bonarrigo’s family originates from Hof, Germany. Together they have pioneered the Texas wine industry in creating premium wines of distinction and a landmark wine country destination.The AmaDolce was built in 2009 and spans 360 feet long and 38 feet wide. There are 73 Staterooms aboard the ship and could accommodate a total of 199 people – 144 passengers and 45 crew members. The ship guarantees a comfortable cruise with plenty of room to socialize and enjoy the time aboard.AmaWaterways 7 night Bordeaux Wine Cruise starts at $3,049 per person. (This includes the $250 per person discount). This fare is good for 7 nights’ stay in an river view stateroom. Those who will opt to join the cruise will enjoy the following:Fine dining at The Chef’s Table and Main Restaurant, and Sip & Sail Daily Cocktail Hour.Experience and socialize at a Captain’s Gala Dinner and Cocktail ReceptionUnlimited wine, beer, and soft drinks with lunch and dinner.Complimentary Wi-Fi access on boardA variety of tours, guided shore excursions, wine tastings, and discussions.Free use of helmets and bicycles are also provided during shore tours and excursions while the ship is in port.The AmaWaterways Cruise departs on March 28th and will disembark on April 1st, 2021. The 7-day cruise promises a great time aboard the ship and on land during each scheduled porting. There’s no more fitting starting point for this sailing along the Garonne and Dordogne Rivers than Bordeaux, an undisputed wine capital. Enjoy exquisite tastings just as unforgettable as the wines you’ll sip. Visit the renowned vineyards of Saint-Émilion, Pauillac and Libourne, discovering timeless wine-making traditions, and visit the Bordeaux Wine Museum, a spectacular sensory experience with the power to turn even the most hesitant wine drinkers into connoisseurs.Various cities and sights are part of the AmaWaterways Wine Cruise destinations that includes: Bordeaux, Libourne, Saint-Emilion, Blaye, Bourg, Pauillac and Cadillac. Each day promises a new experience that should not be missed.The following Multi-Choice excursions are available: in Saint-Emilion, choose from a tour of Saint-Emilion and Grand Cru Classe wine tasting OR Saint-Émilion bike tour and wine tasting OR Château de Vayres; in Libourne choose from a Walking Tour OR Bastide town and market visit OR Château Boutinet hike with wine & tapas tasting OR Bike tour; in Blaye, a visit to the Citadel OR Blaye bike tour towards Les Etauliers Blaye to Bourg bike tour. Bourg offers a walking tour, Carriage Museum and WWII Petrol Cistern, as well as a Exclusive wine festival. In Pauillac Medoc Grand Cru Classé wine tasting and scenic vineyard tour; Cadillac features the Roquetaillade Castle with Sauternes wine tasting and in Bordeaux a Illuminations cruise in the evening and Bordeaux UNESCO city tour and Wine Museum OR Bordeaux bike tour.The cruise promotes a wide range of activities throughout the whole trip to appreciate wine heritage more through a series of tastings, discussions, and tours around each port. Also included in the cruise are special tours and tastings at local wineries and private cellars where passengers can get to appreciate and learn more about wine making in renowned vineyards. There are also on board wine pairings with award-winning cuisine, and a wine expert who will be leading the tastings and discussions.Uncork local traditions, savor intense flavors and enjoy palate-pleasing adventures during AmaWaterways Wine Cruises . The cruise promotes a great way to meet new people and fellow wine aficionados as they enjoy a 7-day cruise from Bordeaux along the Garonne and Dordogne Rivers. Book Now - as these wine cruises sell out.For more information on the cruise and its activities, contact Jan Baumgartner of Europeanbarging .com at 888-869-7907, or send an email to jan@europeanbarging.com.#####

