Tunedly Creates Unique Personalized Gift to Touch the Heartstrings

Chris Erhardt and Mylene Besancon, founders of Tunedly and Bring My Song To Life, with Tunedly advisor Mathew Knowles, music industry executive, talent manager and business person.

New ‘Bring My Song to Life’ Service Turns Your Story into a Song

Bring My Song To Life allows you to create professional, beautiful, customized songs that will blow your loved one’s mind. No songwriting skills are necessary.” — Chris Erhardt, CEO of Tunedly

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do you do when you land your dream job, but it means you have to move and leave behind a wife and child you adore? That’s what happened three years ago to John and Liz.*John couldn’t earn enough money at his IT job to support his now-growing family. So, when he received a lucrative job offer in another state, he accepted it, knowing his wife and infant child would not be able to join him for some time. He worried that he was placing his wife in the challenging position of raising their son without a father’s influence.He sent money home, and he traveled to see them as often as he could. But, he realized significant sacrifices were being made. With his wife’s birthday approaching, John was determined to do something unique to show how much he loved and missed her and their little boy.That’s when he discovered Bring My Song to Life , a service of the Tunedly music production family. Tunedly is an innovative music production and music publishing solution for songwriters. Since its founding in 2015, Tunedly has created more than 4,000 songs and worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry.John hired Bring My Song to Life to create “a special song for a special person.” In giving the song to his wife, he said it celebrates “a truly beautiful birthday to a truly beautiful woman. It’s a great privilege to call myself the man in your life.”Liz was touched and overcome with joy at receiving this thoughtful and heartwarming expression of her husband’s love. “When I gave my wife this beautiful song, she cried, and was so happy with this amazing gift,” John said.Chris Erhardt, co-founder and CEO of Tunedly, said the company created Bring My Song To Life for exactly this kind of occasion. He said the company began receiving frequent requests to provide personalized music with lyrics for people who are not songwriters. Many visitors to the Tunedly online platform were looking for special gift ideas for birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas and other special occasions.“Bring My Song To Life allows you to create professional, beautiful, customized songs that will blow your loved one’s mind,” Erhardt said. “No songwriting skills are necessary.”Tunedly co-founder Mylène Besançon said Bring My Song To Life “is one of the sweetest projects” she’s had a part in. “Imagine being able to create personalized songs to send to your loved one this holiday season. Now, you don’t have to imagine it. You can do it!”For more information about this unique offering, visit bringmysongtolife.com.* (names have been changed to protect their privacy).###For more information, contact:Chris Erhardt, CEO, Tunedly315-913-5776chris@tunedly.com



