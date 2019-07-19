Opportunity Presents Itself for Health Care Systems in Florida
• Emerus, the nation’s first and largest operator of micro-hospitals, also known as community or neighborhood hospitals, has expanded across the nation. It is now seeking to partner with a major health care system in South Florida to build and operate micro-hospitals throughout the region.
• Health systems benefit from partnering with Emerus because they can expand their reach in a much-smaller footprint, at far less cost, without sacrificing quality. Patients benefit from the fast, empathetic care they receive in the convenience of their own neighborhoods.
• The concept developed by Emerus has been so successful, The Wall Street Journal described it as “the hospital of the future.”
To schedule an interview with Emerus President Vic Schmerbeck (https://www.emerus.com/about/leadership/vic-schmerbeck/) please contact Richard Bonnin, Emerus Senior PR Consultant, at richard.bonnin@emerus.com or 281-840-9820.
ABOUT EMERUS
Emerus is the nation’s first and largest operator of neighborhood hospitals, also known as micro-hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in health care delivery through a network of efficient, value-based micro-hospitals. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patient-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. Emerus’ distinctive level of care earned the Guardian of Excellence Award for Superior Patient Experience in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. More information is available at www.emerus.com.
Richard Bonnin
Emerus
+1 281-840-9820
email us here
