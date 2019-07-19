Opportunity Presents Itself for Health Care Systems in Florida

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida ranks 46th among the states in affordability and access of health care, just ahead of Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report. Texas-based Emerus Holdings Inc. views the Governor’s recent decision to eliminate the Certificate of Need requirement before certain hospital facilities are built in Florida as an opportunity to address health care issues in a meaningful way that will benefit Florida residents. Greatly improving access to health care, particularly in underserved communities, is one of the biggest reasons six emergency department physicians founded Emerus, just over a decade ago.• Emerus, the nation’s first and largest operator of micro-hospitals, also known as community or neighborhood hospitals, has expanded across the nation. It is now seeking to partner with a major health care system in South Florida to build and operate micro-hospitals throughout the region.• Health systems benefit from partnering with Emerus because they can expand their reach in a much-smaller footprint, at far less cost, without sacrificing quality. Patients benefit from the fast, empathetic care they receive in the convenience of their own neighborhoods.• The concept developed by Emerus has been so successful, The Wall Street Journal described it as “the hospital of the future.”To schedule an interview with Emerus President Vic Schmerbeck https://www.emerus.com/about/leadership/vic-schmerbeck/ ) please contact Richard Bonnin, Emerus Senior PR Consultant, at richard.bonnin@emerus.com or 281-840-9820.ABOUT EMERUSEmerus is the nation’s first and largest operator of neighborhood hospitals, also known as micro-hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in health care delivery through a network of efficient, value-based micro-hospitals. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patient-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. Emerus’ distinctive level of care earned the Guardian of Excellence Award for Superior Patient Experience in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. More information is available at www.emerus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.