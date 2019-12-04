DISCOVERSTEAM FOUNDATION OPENS FUNDING ROUND FOR EDTECH CONSORTIUM TO HELP CHANGE MODERN EDUCATION

New consortium uniquely positioned to transform the education system to a more immersive, modern approach to increase student engagement

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiscoverSTEAM Foundation , an EdTech consortium of innovators, educators, and students, today announced the official opening of the funding round for their EdTech consortium. DiscoverSTEAM Foundation harnesses students’ imagination and curiosity to prepare them for real-world success. They offer modernized education solutions via an end-to-end advisory and structured engagement framework in the consortium of corporations, educators and students. DiscoverSTEAM Foundation is able to increase new solutions roll out by vetting new education technology for the education market and creating a streamlined go-to-market timeline. This helps secure better education practices for students worldwide.The initial funding round will be used to expand course curriculum within the Criminal Justice Alternative System for reducing juvenile incarceration, the Virtual Reality Multi-Pathway Gaming System for teaching teenagers about drugs, alcoholism, violence, suicide etc…and expanding courseware within the immersive, PBL and career-track programs. The DiscoverSTEAM Foundation is seeking $2M to kick start the new programs.The DiscoverSTEAM Foundation works to transform and modernize the education system that increases student ownership of their learning. Their full-spectrum network and work with top innovators, tech companies, educators and corporations enables an accelerated sales and curation process. Hence, DiscoverSTEAM Foundation is able to quickly identify scalability and impact while also connecting groups together in a meaningful and data-driven method.“There is an immersive element at the heart of DiscoverSTEAM Foundation," stated Sandeep Kumar, DiscoverSTEAM Foundation’s chief executive officer. “We are correcting the challenges of the existing and antiquated education system by bringing immersive education solutions to market quickly vs. letting amazing technology languish in the long education sales cycle.”In addition to providing advisory services for EdTech solution providers and matching solutions with school districts and private institutions, the DiscoverSTEAM Foundation has been working on immersive education programs for five years and has developed special solutions for K-12 immersion, social education and career choices. The K-12 programs involve cutting-edge technology and focus on aspects like interactive robotics, anatomy/physiology via video game creation, disaster cognition and cultural immersion through cooking techniques. The social education programs will contain elements like a VR drug prevention campaign, immersive programs to help with underage driving and suicide prevention and those dealing with mental health. In addition, the career choice platform aids in securing certifications for biotech labs, real estate, AV film, teacher education and health science.To schedule a meeting or for more information on DiscoverSTEAM Foundation funding opportunities, visit www.discoversteamfoundation.org ###About DiscoverSTEAM FoundationDiscoverSTEAM Foundation is an Austin, Texas-based EdTech consortium that brings immersive education solutions to market quickly via a consortium of innovators, educators, and students. For more information, visit www.discoversteamfoundation.org



