Internet of Medical Things - the Latest Developments

Disruptive Technologies in Pharma

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With IoT, eHealth, medical devices and technology revolutionising the pharmaceutical industry, SMi are pleased to announce that the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference will take place in London on the 20th-21st January 2020 and will feature the latest insights within the industry.Ian Wallace, Device Manager from Novartis, Umair Aslam, e-Health Lead at MSD Norway and Mark Campbell, Freelance Expert, formerly of NICE, will be speaking on Day Two of the conference.Sessions include:“Value Based Healthcare: The Role of Technology and its Implications on Pharma”• What are the potential implications on related industries such as Pharma, MedTech and others?• What is the role of technology and e-Health in such a world?• How does this affect the concept of user and patient centricity?“Medical Devices in the Digital Era - an Internet of Medical Things”• Outlining a brief history of medical devices and digitalisation• Exploring how IoT is revolutionising the industry landscape• Discussing devices and their role in the emerging healthcare ecosystem• Assessing the regulatory considerations of connectivity“International Insight into the Standards for Seamless Adoption of Prescription Digital Therapeutics”• Overviewing current FDA guidelines relating to PDG• Gaining insight into European and UK perspectives - MHRA, NICE and EMA guidelines for PDG• Evidence considerations for PDGs• Discussing the need for aligning international regulations to ease adoption of PDG• The importance of technical standards for acceptance of PDGsThe speaker list and agenda can be viewed at www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/einpr7 Disruptive Technologies in Pharma20th – 21st January 2020London, UK--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network.



