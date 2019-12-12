Exton Orthodontist Helping Teens and Adults Find Affordable Care

Exeter Orthodontics provides affordable braces in Exton for teens and adults

Braces in Exton cost only $3,995. Free consultations are inclusive of x-rays.

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces in Exton are available from Exeter Orthodontics for only $3,995. This low price is inclusive of x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and even emergency visits. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are available. Exeter Orthodontics has already helped thousands of teens and adults smile brighter.

“Because our team performs only orthodontic care, we’ve been able to develop the technology and efficiency that helps us save costs,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Exton. “We pass these savings on to our patients.”

Invisalign in Exton is also available for only $3,995. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to shift teeth into place. They are an increasingly popular option, especially among adults.

To learn more about traditional braces and Invisalign aligners, schedule a free consultation with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted in Exton, Lansdale, Easton, Reading, Blandon, and Allentown.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

