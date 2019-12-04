Countdown to Year Zero Wins Best Documentary at Studio City Film Festival
The award-winning climate change documentary is now available on Amazon Prime Video. It will also screen at the Culver City Film Festival on December 11th!
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Countdown to Year Zero hones in on the unprecedented crisis unfolding before our eyes: climate change! But, it offers hope! There’s one easy switch we can all make to immediately begin to reverse climate change! This film explores that fix!
Countdown to Year Zero is available on Amazon Prime Video. It's free for Amazon Prime members and just 99 cents for everyone else!
And, on Wednesday, December 11th at 4pm, it will also be shown at the Culver City Film Festival!
Winner Best Documentary Feature at the 2019 Studio City International Film Festival
Sold out at NYC’s 2019 Chelsea Film Festival and screened to rave reviews.
“Stunning and powerful!” The Eden Magazine
We don’t have to be victims of climate change! We don’t have to wait for governments and corporations to get their act together. We have the power… if we use it.
With appearances by Greta Thunberg, Jane Goodall, Alicia Silverstone, Captain Paul Watson and many others.
The clock is ticking...
Trailer for Countdown to Year Zero
