R4G Sponsors Monthly Fun Creative Writing Contests and Rewards LA's Best Food

For those who love to use their creative talent for good We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com We Represent Talented Professionals

This December, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a meaningful creative writing contest and rewarding the winning entry with a gift card to enjoy LA's Best Sushi

Participate to use your creative talent for good & win food rewards too!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency sponsoring fun creative writing contests to inspire positive life values, and have fun for good According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For people who love to use their creative talent for good , learn something new, and win fun food rewards...our meaningful writing contests are perfect for you. This month the writing subject is...'Simply tell us why it is important to tell the truth?'...The most creative entry wins a $100 gift card to Enjoy L.A.'s Best Sushi Restaurant; Nobu, Sugarfish, or Sushi Roku."How LA Can Participate?For kids under 18 of age, submit hand written entries by taking a picture and have parents email the entry to Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com (include kid's name, school they attend, and grade); before December 23, 2019. Winner announced on December 24th.If person is 18 or older submit hand written entries by taking a picture and email the entry to Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com (include name, and age); before December 23, 2019. Winner announced on December 24th.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are making life fun and rewarding in LA....participate today to enjoy both."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund Kid causes, fun creative contests, and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes, and improve the quality of life by rewarding food for good. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Foodie Goodies Visit www.RewardingLA.com Have Fun for Good



