Hardworkers Work Hard and Networkers Move Up

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseCONTACT: Deloria GilchristMedia Contact678-790-4368media@deloriagpublicrelations.comHardworkers Work Hard and Networkers Move UpInternational Best Selling Author, Speaker and Career Coach Crystal Khalil will host her first “Conversations with Crystal Khalil” and Book signing. This event will be held December 7, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at Caring for Others, located at 3537 Browns Mill Rd SE # 2, Atlanta, GA 30354. The moderator of the event will be Gloria Ward of the I’m Loving Me Project.During this event Crystal will discuss her journey of transforming her own life from a first generation college graduate to the first African American Executive for a global luxury automotive manufacturer. Her journey is the inspiration behind her bold mission to teach others that it is possible to shatter glass-ceilings and chart your own career path.“As you follow your dreams, you will experience fear. Keep moving, in spite of the fear. It’s an indicator that you’re onto something magnificent,” says Crystal.For more information on “Conversations with Crystal Khalil” and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.crystalkhalil.com/events About Crystal Khalil:Crystal is the Chief Servant of Crystal Khalil & Associates, LLC., a global training and development company. She is also a certified, John Maxwell Speaker, DISC Instructor, Coach, and Trainer. For more information please visit https://www.crystalkhalil.com/ About Gloria Ward:Gloria is a Teacher, Entrepreneur, Business Strategist, Author and founder of the I’m Loving me project, where she has helped women worldwide to love themselves and live without regret. For more information please visit, https://www imlovingme .net/.



