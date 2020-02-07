InSpira Performing Arts Expands To Teachers Village in Newark

Ribbon cutting, live performances and the community comes out to celebrate the expansion of InSpira Performing Arts at Teachers Village

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSpira Performing Arts celebrated their grand opening at Teachers Village 235 Halsey St., Newark, NJ. A highly trained faculty, world class facilities and scholarships are what awaits their dance academy students.During this event there were performances, tours of the facility, registration and the guests were able to meet the owner's Kristine and Leon Smith. Councilwoman LaMonica McIver was in attendance as well.“The expansion to Teachers Village is a huge opportunity,” says Kristine. There are three charter schools there, a daycare, and universities in the surrounding area. I’m excited about making an impact in Newark just like we’re making in New Brunswick.”Registration is now open. There are dance classes for all; ranging in ages from 2 years old through adults. Classes offered are Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Acrobatics, Horton, African, Contemporary, Musical Theatre and Soul Line Dancing. If you don’t like commitments, you can drop in on select classes and join in on the fun.InSpira is more than just a Dance and Music experience, InSpira brings families together. For more information please visit http://www.inspiraarts.com/ About InSpira: Founded in 2002. InSpira has provided opportunities for individuals, young and old, to discover the joys of dance, music and fitness. Our aim is to instill confidence and self-awareness in each student that will help them achieve their goals and dreams.Contact: Deloria GilchristMedia Contact678-790-4368media@deloriagpublicrelations.com



