Oncgnostics presents new clinical data on GynTect® Precision Dx for triage of unclear cervical cancer screening tests

Oncgnostics is presenting corresponding new clinical data in five presentations at EUROGIN from Dec 4, 2019 to Dec 7, 2019 in Monaco (France).

Clinical experts have been extremely confident about the validity of our marker panel and the correlation with histopathology findings.” — Dr. Alfred Hansel, Oncgnostics Chief Executive Officer.

JENA , GERMANY, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncgnostics GmbH, a Jena/Germany based company, has developed GynTect® for precision detection of cervical cancer. GynTect® was tested and validated in clinical trials on more than 3,000 samples with a remarkable detection score of 100% in all cervical cancer cases. Moreover, GynTect® identifies all relevant pre-cancerous lesions due to its first-of-a-kind prognostic value.

“Our extended studies have confirmed DNA methylation is an early and frequent event in cervical carcinogenesis. Clinical experts have been extremely confident about the validity of our marker panel and the correlation with histopathology findings. This offers significant potential to improve cervical cancer screening systems and we are happy to present them in 4 talks at the leading Eurogin conference in Monaco next week”, states Dr. Alfred Hansel, Oncgnostics Chief Executive Officer.

Prof. Dr. Matthias Dürst, professor at Jena University Hospital and scientific-cofounder of Oncgnostics, will present a comparison of cervical screening triage approaches as invited speakers in a panel discussion.

Together with CSO Dr. Martina Schmitz and two Oncgnostics R&D specialists for cervical cancer and head-and-neck cancer diagnostics, Oncgnostics will discuss the new clinical data with gynecological Key Opinion Leaders at Oncgnostics booth for precision cancer diagnostics.

Oncgnostics technology has been exclusively licensed out in 2017 to Sinopharm Group for the greater China region. Biotech Alliances International Inc., a Silicon Valley-based healthcare-focused investment bank, is serving as the lead investment banker to Oncgnostics globalization and partnering strategy. Meetings with Oncgnostics Management Team can be coordinated at Eurogin 2019 or JP Morgan Conference 2020.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.