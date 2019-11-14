Biotech Alliances International Acts as Exclusive Financial Adviser to EpicentRx on its $35 Million Series D Financing

Biotech Alliances International, a Silicon Valley-based healthcare-focused investment bank acts as the exclusive financial adviser to San Diego based EpicentRx

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco and La Jolla, Calif. -- Biotech Alliances International, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based healthcare-focused investment bank, announced today that it acted as the exclusive financial adviser to EpicentRx, Inc. on its $35 million Series D financing.

EpicentRx, a clinical cancer immunotherapy company targeting both sides of the immune system to deliver cancer treatments with minimal toxicity, is developing RRx-001, a small molecule immunotherapy targeting the CD47 – SIRPα axis. The drug is currently being evaluated in combination with platinum doublet chemotherapy in the Phase 3 REPLATINUM trial for the treatment of third-line and beyond small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing its oncolytic virus platform designed to rally a powerful immune response against cancers.

“We are very proud to have completed this $35 million Series D capital raise for EpicentRx. This financing comes entirely from European institutional investors and it will enable the company to substantially advance their programs,” said Franck Brinkhaus, Ph.D., CEO of Biotech Alliances International.

“We are grateful for the support and guidance we received from Biotech Alliances while completing this Series D financing,” said Corey A. Carter, M.D., President & CEO of EpicentRx. “The funds will enable us to advance our clinical-stage immuno-oncology programs, including our lead product, RRx-001, which recently began enrolling patients in the Phase 3 REPLATINUM trial.”

“I want to congratulate Dr. Carter and the entire EpicentRx team on this closing and look forward to working with EpicentRx on future transactions,” added Dr. Brinkhaus.

About Biotech Alliances

Biotech Alliances International, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based healthcare-focused investment bank. It provides independent financial and strategic advice including corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions.

About EpicentRx

EpicentRx is a patient-driven oncology company developing new mechanisms of immunotherapy that work across diverse patient populations and tumor types with minimal toxicity, enabling the best-possible quality of life during treatment. Through two distinct technology platforms, each targeting a different half of the immune system, the company is developing drug candidates designed to act alone or in combination with other medicines to outsmart cancer. EpicentRx’s lead program is among a portfolio of novel drugs derived from dinitroazetidine that downregulates CD47 – SIRPα to alter the tumor microenvironment and optimize immune response, and has been tested in several clinical trials including an ongoing Phase 3 study in small cell lung cancer. The company is also advancing multiple programs

through its smart virus platform, including personalized cancer vaccines that have shown to be effective in both chemotherapy and immune resistant tumors.



