SpinCar Expands Executive Team and Opens UK Office to Support International Growth

Veteran Tech Executive Ben Cooper Joins as Managing Director, EMEA

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising software, announced today that international business development executive Ben Cooper has joined the company as Managing Director, EMEA. He will lead the company’s global expansion efforts from SpinCar’s newly opened UK office. Cooper previously served as Managing Director of HookLogic, a high-growth performance marketing & data provider, that was acquired by Criteo, a leading digital advertising platform provider serving 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers worldwide.

SpinCar is expanding its executive team and opening the company’s first international office to support the growing global demand for its digital automotive merchandising platform. The company’s products enable vehicle sellers to originate an entirely new set of first party behavioral data and activate that data with specialized tools to drive greater customer engagement, sales and marketing efficiency. SpinCar’s software and data are used by thousands of auto dealers, wholesalers and OEMs in 20 countries.

“Automotive marketing is at a turning point as traditional retailers accelerate their investments in digital merchandising technology to keep up with changing consumer behaviors and compete more effectively with challengers offering new car buying models,” said Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-Founder and CEO. “Ben joins us at a time when our business is rapidly growing, and vehicle sellers are looking to take advantage of new data and technology to deliver more effective and increasingly personalized shopper experiences. His extensive experience with introducing groundbreaking performance marketing products, coupled with his specialized knowledge of international markets, will allow us to more rapidly scale our business and support our growing global customer base.”

While at Criteo, Cooper held the roles of VP Corporate Development and Managing Director EMEA, supporting merger and acquisition efforts as well as providing sales and operations leadership for the company’s EMEA activities. Previously, he served as Managing Director, Europe for HookLogic, a pioneer in performance marketing for retail, travel and automotive industries. While at HookLogic, Cooper was responsible for establishing and managing European operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and Germany. Earlier in his career, he held sales and operations roles with Xerox in Europe.

“SpinCar is at the forefront of the digital revolution in auto retailing. The Company’s technology and first party data have become “must haves” for dealers who want to succeed in an increasingly competitive market,” said Cooper. “It’s an exciting time to be joining SpinCar and I look forward to contributing to the team’s continued success by introducing this game-changing capability to even more dealers and partners throughout the world.”



