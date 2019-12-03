Harris School Nutrition Solutions Awarded Hawaii State Department of Education Contract

At Harris, we are so proud to support the DOE and its school boards, districts, administrators, educators, and most importantly, every single student across the entire state of Hawaii.” — Melissa Irick, Executive Vice President

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harris School Nutrition Solutions is pleased to announce that the Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) recently awarded a five-year contract to the Niagara Falls, NY-based school nutrition software and hardware solutions provider. Harris provides a comprehensive suite of programs, services, tools, and support, including point-of-sale (POS) and electronic free and reduced-lunch applications, as well as regulatory, compliance, reporting, budgeting, and other functionalities that support individual school nutrition programs across school districts nationwide.As the only statewide public education system in the entire United States, HIDOE currently serves 256 public schools, with 185,000 students throughout its combined districts. With a demonstrated vision for success that is rooted in providing focused support to students, educators, and staff, the relationship between Harris and HIDOE is a natural fit."At Harris, we are so proud to support the DOE and its school boards, districts, administrators, educators, and most importantly, every single student across the entire state of Hawaii. We feel honored by our role in helping Hawaii schools increase student participation and the consumption of healthy foods. We know that when students are better fed, they perform better, and they're more engaged in their classrooms and learning," said Melissa Irick, Executive Vice President of Harris School Nutrition Solutions. "This is a wonderful development that brings our school nutrition solutions in alignment with the HIDOE School Food Services Branch goals."Harris School Nutrition Solutions' flagship product is eTrition, which is currently implemented in more than 1,000 school districts across the country. Allowing the management of an entire district's program in one centralized and convenient system, and from any location, eTrition enables school lunch lines to move faster and enables entire school district nutrition teams to function more effectively and efficiently.The Harris School Nutrition and HIDEO contract is set to begin July 2020 and will run through June 2025.For more information about Harris School Nutrition Solutions, please visit harrisschoolsolutions.com. For more information about the Hawaii Department of Education, please visit hawaiipublicschools.org.# # #ABOUT HARRIS SCHOOL NUTRITION SOLUTIONSFor more than two decades, Harris School Solutions (HSS) has designed, developed, and implemented comprehensive software and hardware solutions that address specific financial, educational, and nutritional needs and challenges faced by schools and school districts. As part of HSS, Harris School Nutrition Solutions works to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of school lunch and cafeteria programs across all areas of cafeteria management with a suite of programs, services, tools, and support, including point-of-sale (POS) and electronic free and reduced-lunch applications, as well as regulatory, compliance, reporting, budgeting, and other functionalities that support individual school nutrition programs across school districts nationwide.As one of the first companies to offer educational management tools, HSS solutions are now implemented in more than 4,000 school districts across North America, helping to enable and empower students and schools to reach their full potential. For more information about Harris School Solutions, visit harrisschoolsolutions.com.



