CBD News - American Premium Water Corp.'s plant + body essentials CBD Topicals For Sale Online

PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD News - American Premium Water Corp.'s plant + body essentials CBD Topicals For Sale OnlineAmerican Premium Water CBD brand is now available for sale on its website; discussions ongoing for retail distributionPLAYA VISTA, CA - December 3, 2019 (Investorideas.com Newswire) CBD company news - American Premium Water Corporation's (OTC: HIPH) ("the Company") plant + body essentials brand is now available for sale at its e-commerce site ( www.plantbodyessentials.com ) in advance of the Black Friday - Cyber Monday holiday period. The Company acquired the brand earlier in 2019, and will launch sales with four products - three complimentary CBD-infused topical balms and one CBD-infused lip balm. The Company is also in discussions with retailers and distributors to sell the brand in stores.American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated, "I am pleased to announce that plant + body essentials e-commerce store is live and is ready, just in time for the holiday shopping season. This is another step towards generating revenue for the Company and monetizing the Company's assets. The plant + body product is exceptional and is priced competitively with comparable products. The CBD topicals segment of the market is attractive as big box retailers have embraced this product category. This a growing segment of the market that has no clear market front runners; we feel there is a significant potential in this space for growth and opportunity. The Company is working hard to expand distribution for plant + body outside its e-commerce site. I invite shareholders to go to our site and test the samples. Everyone keep their eyes open; there will be investor specials throughout the holiday season."Expanding distribution for the Company's portfolio of brands and products is our number one priority. Diversifying our product mix will allow us to capitalize off the demand in CBD products from big box retailers. As I've previously discussed, big box retailers have had some hesitation carrying CBD-infused ingestibles because of the lack of clarity from the FDA. Cosmetics have been more widely accepted, as CVS, Walgreens, Krogers, and other large chains have begun to stock CBD topical products. Certainly we will be targeting these chains among others for retail distribution for plant + body and our other topical brands. The Company is also actively working on expanding distribution of LALPINA CBD Water; we recently added 7-Eleven as a distribution channel. The initial results have been quite positive as that store sold out its initial order and was re-stocked last weekend. We are in discussions to add more stores. In addition we are working on developing more products in the beverage category that will open sales in more stores. The Company is also actively seeking opportunities to grow revenue through acquisitions and partnerships that align with our business plan. The Company is poised to close the year strong and I look forward to keeping shareholders updated as milestones are achieved," concluded Mr. Fishoff.LALPINA CBD water can be purchased online at: https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/ LYNKS Pet CBD Water can be purchased online at: https://www.singleseed.com/product/lynks-cbd-pet-water-6-pack/ Vanexxe can be purchased on Amazon here.The Company's research report was recently updated by Ludlow Research with a short-term price target of $0.03. To read full report, risks, and disclosures, click here.About American Premium Water Corp.American Premium Water (HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands ( www.lalpinahydrocbd.com ), Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) and plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.com ).American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.Read our Safe Harbor NoticeInvestor Relations888-983-0054info@americanpremiumwater.comRead full news and Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com for Investor ideasGet more Cannabis Stock Investor Ideas - news, articles, podcasts and stock directories



