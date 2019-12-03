Dr. Annette Ermshar of Dr. Ermshar and Associates to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five Americans are struggling with mental health issues. Considering the many emotionally distressing life events we face, it is no surprise that stress, anxiety, and depression are increasingly present. Despite this rise, therapy and mental health treatment can still be stigmatized, thus making the process of seeking proper treatment extremely daunting for most people who fear being judged or ridiculed.

Dr. Ermshar is a nationally recognized, top clinical psychologist specializing in forensic psychology, neuropsychology, and psychological assessment and evaluation. She is the Founder and CEO of Dr. Ermshar and Associates, Specialized Psychological Services.

“I am wholeheartedly committed to the treatment of individuals who are either undergoing serious mental disorders, deep vulnerabilities, or perhaps have no diagnosis at all but are not in an optimal place in their lives,” says Dr. Ermshar. “My role is to enhance my clients’ overall functioning and help them acquire confidence to restore themselves to a healthy sense of self and live their best lives.”

Dr. Ermshar grew up with a deep-rooted interest in helping others, and in College began her long-term commitment to helping those who struggle with mental health. In 2002, she opened up her own practice and for well over a decade, she was the Director of a training program in Psychology at Patton State Hospital where she supervised over 100 soon-to-be psychologists. She commented, “One of the most rewarding aspects of my work has been to supervise soon-to-be professionals, and to be a mentor to them by offering support as they navigate the various milestones in their careers”. Dr. Ermshar also provides expert testimony in Federal Court, California Superior Courts, and Juvenile Courts, having testified well over 100 times to date.

“One of my primary commitments is to help change the misconceptions of how society views mental health and mental illness. Human behavior is very multifaceted and we absolutely need to be more mindful of that.”

Dr. Ermshar is genuinely attuned to her client’s needs, and provides several highly effective therapeutic interventions. Additionally, she also works with the entertainment industry’s most prominent celebrities as well as the children of celebrities. She is highly sought out for her expertise in psychological assessment, psychiatric diagnostic evaluations, and neuropsychological testing of brain functioning, often taking very complicated individuals and conceptualizing their characteristics, strengths, and weaknesses in a comprehensive and elegant analysis.

Having wholeheartedly committed herself to being an influential leader in destigmatizing mental illness, Dr. Ermshar has unequivocally proven to being a powerhouse in her field. Besides being consecutively named Top Doctor, she has been featured as part of the Top 50 Women in Business of 2019, and is sought out for professional seminar series and consultation to corporations and residential treatment centers in the field of psychiatric treatment. She is published in the area of forensic and neuropsychology and serves as an expert consultant for the television and motion picture industry.

Dr. Ermshar is also on a number of non-for-profit Boards and spends a significant amount of her time giving back to her community. “ I hope to inspire a world where everyone is more generous to those less fortunate. When we give back our brain releases feel good chemicals and boosts our mood, making us more optimistic with a healthier, positive outlook.”

Connecting with her clients truly gives Dr. Ermshar joy, fulfillment, and the desire and motivation to keep advocating for change. “My work is so absolutely gratifying and I have such a big heart for humanity,” says Dr. Ermshar. “It’s about giving, gratitude, and generosity, and for me, that is what matters most.”

