Pivvot™ Announces New Client, Audubon Companies

Audubon Companies adopts Pivvot’s location data and analytic software, Integra Link Aware, to support new construction and remediation projects.

Pivvot’s Integra Link technology and its comprehensive approach to big data analytics reduces our design time and enhances project delivery.” — Max Hengst, VP Pipeline Engineering, Audubon Companies

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivvot , a leading SaaS provider of location data and analytics, announced today that Audubon Companies adopted Pivvot’s software platform to reduce project planning time and costs as well as add more value to clients by providing data-rich analyses and reporting. Pivvot will provide Integra Link , a cloud-based collaboration portal, and its data analysis modules, Integra Link Route and Integra Link Aware, allowing Audubon to deliver more value to their clients.Audubon is a leading global provider of EPC, EPCM, and fabrication services for the oil & gas, petrochemical, refining, and pipeline markets. They deliver innovative and flexible solutions for repeatable project success, safely, on schedule, and within budget.Integra Link is a cloud-based collaboration software that integrates disparate location data with existing asset information to deliver simple, fast and familiar mapping and reporting. Its critical analysis modules, Integra Link Route and Integra Link Aware, provide access to hundreds of data sources allowing engineering and construction firms to evaluate the area surrounding new pipeline routes or remediation projects. With the Integra Link platform, services providers can provide better information and faster results to their clients—increasing their margins and providing higher overall value.“We are dedicated to delivering quality, efficient, and innovative technical services and solutions to our clients,” said Max Hengst, Vice President of Pipeline Engineering at Audubon. “Pivvot’s Integra Link technology and its comprehensive approach to big data analytics reduces our design time and enhances project delivery, allowing us to provide transformational value and quality to our customers.”Pivvot offers energy and transportation sectors such as oil and gas pipeline, electric transmission, and rail a unique offering that couples cloud technology with industry subject matter expertise.“Audubon embraces innovation to serve their clients and has been an early adopter of Integra Link Aware,” says Brian Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer at Pivvot. “They are able to analyze project areas with up to date, relevant information to support permitting, constructability, schedule and budget within hours rather than weeks and deliver tremendous additional value to their customers.”##About Pivvot - Pivvot provides location data and analytic software-as-a-service solutions. We add situational context to asset information—empowering organizations in energy and transportation to navigate regulatory compliance and reduce operational risk. Learn more at www.pivvot.com About Audubon Companies - Audubon Companies is a global provider of EPC, EPCM and fabrication services for the oil & gas, petrochemical, refining, and pipeline markets. Equipped with experience and talent, Audubon Companies’ four affiliates – Audubon Engineering Company LP, Audubon Field Solutions LLC, Opero Energy, and Affinity – deliver innovative and flexible solutions for repeatable project success – safely, on schedule, and within budget. For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com.



