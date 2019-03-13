Pivvot Releases Integra Link Route

Pivvot

Pivvot’s latest software release automates and optimizes pipeline routing and analysis in an intuitive workflow-based geospatial solution.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivvot , a leading provider of infrastructure asset management solutions, is pleased to release the latest module in the Integra Link® platform, Integra Link Route . Route analyzes engineering, environmental and socio-economic data to generate least-cost, minimal impact routes for pipelines and electric transmission corridors.Purpose-built by engineers, Route provides access to 900+ data sources which significantly reduces the amount of time typically required to gather and analyze data in a proposed project’s area of interest. It guides the user through a step-by-step workflow to set project objectives, add exclusion areas, and set tolerances to weigh land, environmental and demographic criteria. It then generates multiple project routes to demonstrate various location scenarios in even the most complex circumstances.Route provides crossing and impact analysis reports by overlaying routes with critical risk factors and opportunities around the project corridor to defend the selected path. Reports include regulatory considerations, landownership, right-of-way acquisition, structures, wetlands, bodies of water, roads, railroads and more. Users can export reports, publish data to an Integra Link site view, or export a geodatabase for use in your GIS or system of record.Additionally, Route is hosted in the cloud offering security, scalability and geoprocessing speed that far out-paces on-premise solutions. With the most comprehensive information available delivered via the cloud, Route delivers optimal pipeline paths within hours, rather than weeks.##About PivvotPivvot is a software company that delivers intelligent asset management systems to critical infrastructure organizations. Our data-driven, cloud-based platform securely connects people, information and technology to each other. From siting and engineering, through long-term operations, we pivot our clients from guessing to knowing. www.pivvot.com

Pipeline Routing Simplified



